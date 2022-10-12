Schneider Electric announces EcoCare offering exclusive benefits and proactive management of electrical systems across entire lifecycle

EcoCare couples business decarbonization priorities with electrical installation uptime to support changing business needs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced EcoCare, a new level of access to electrical system expertise.

EcoCare membership is for customers who demand proactive management of their systems to drive higher performance, resilience and safety, and a smaller carbon footprint. EcoCare gives its members fast and exclusive access to the best experts. Its members receive an optimal service level, deep insights on asset conditions, and world class expertise to unlock safety, efficiency and sustainability improvements.

"In a world where energy costs rise, technologies move faster, and sustainability is more important than ever, we want to offer the depth of our expertise across the entire equipment lifecycle. This means that our customers can count on a trusted, devoted ally, by their side, with a comprehensive knowledge of the unique systems that power their business, so they can make the best decisions in a challenging context of changing regulations, data requirements, technologies, and energy mix," said Frederic Godémél, Executive Vice President of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric.

Optimum service level

With EcoCare, from the first day that a customer's equipment is installed, a dedicated customer success manager becomes the go-to coach orchestrating teams of remote and on-site experts and partners. EcoCare gives customers unique, around-the-clock access to the best know-how in the industry. EcoCare also gives faster response times and exclusive discounts on spare parts.

Deep insights and impact

Built on Schneider Electric's innovative digital technologies, EcoCare members can unlock the full potential of their connectable products and digital twins. With total mastery of an end-to-end digital platform, EcoCare enables our customers to optimize their maintenance and get the best recommendations to increase the performance of their systems and operations, and their overall energy management.

"Operations or Site Managers know that their mission requires much more than troubleshooting. When it comes to insights from connected technologies and expert analysis, it's hard to understate the importance of timing. Knowing exactly when to make certain choices about electrical installations gives you short- and long-term economic and operational advantages, but also contributes to our customers decarbonization journey." added Frederic Godémél.

In 2023, EcoCare will become available for customers whose businesses rely on certain key technologies:

Modular data centers, whose full system includes UPS, cooling, and switchgear will be eligible to subscribe to EcoCare. Members can benefit from a single service plan with a single point of contact, and one digital platform giving complete visibility of asset status. It takes a condition-based maintenance approach, providing maintenance recommendations and insights into the operation, along with performance reports.

Single-phase UPS customers who will enjoy simplified management and operation of distributed IT across edge computing architectures with a combined digital and on-site service plan. As EcoCare members, they will gain visibility into their single-phase UPS and exclusive access to a dedicated team to support them through on-boarding, remote monitoring, specialized training, on-site troubleshooting, and performance optimization.

A portfolio of assets & system services in complete transformation

EcoCare is the core of the transformation and simplification of Schneider Electric Services portfolio for assets and systems. It is also completed with EcoConsult, the expertise assessment for actionable insights, and EcoFit™, which are circularity and reparability services. The complete trio are presented together for the first time at the Innovation Summit North America.

With EcoConsult, Schneider Electric's experts audit and map electrical and automation assets and systems with best-in-class Digital Twin technologies to provide actionable insights and deliver on critical business outcomes. Those include safety and compliance plus efficiency and resilience for business uptime. Importantly, sustainability and circularity are addressed through the company's obsolescence and modernization plan combined with CO2 calculation and energy efficiency through power quality studies. Expert recommendations are delivered on mySchneider, a collaborative platform for easy prioritization, follow up, design and implementation.

EcoFit, the third member of the comprehensive services trio, is a unique approach for aging equipment. It provides solutions that minimize waste and maximize resiliency, efficiency and safety to prepare businesses for the future. EcoFit Life Extension and Replacement Services for equipment are systematically combined with sensors, digital capabilities and service plans like EcoCare for an extended life, as well as take-back solutions, which give electrical equipment a second life.

