Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,809 in the last 365 days.

Salem Media Group Announces Launch of SeniorResource.com

Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM announced today the launch of SeniorResource.com, a website dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, and numerous resource directories.

Eagle Financial Publications, a division of Salem, recently acquired SeniorResource.com and began updating and expanding the website with a mission to deliver educational and relatable information, relevant to the 55+ community. The website is now host to hundreds of articles on topics ranging from finding the best senior housing to hiring home care and seeking help from hospice. Also new to the website is the addition of the Senior Resource Podcast Network, a podcast network focused on bringing listeners expert advice on the most important topics affecting seniors and their retirement years today, including Medicare, senior housing, aging in place, caregiving, and more.

Eagle Financial Publications, which publishes over 20 financial newsletters, e-letters and weekly advisory services, with subscribers around the world, added to its mix a weekly email newsletter, Senior Resource Today, a roundup of the week's top stories, resources, and podcasts from SeniorResource.com. Senior Resource joins Eagle's established lineup of retirement and investment publications, which includes investment expert Bob Carlson of RetirementWatch.com and the successful print and electronic newsletter, Retirement Watch Weekly.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005910/en/

You just read:

Salem Media Group Announces Launch of SeniorResource.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.