Salem Media Group Announces Launch of SeniorResource.com

Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM announced today the launch of SeniorResource.com, a website dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, and numerous resource directories.

Eagle Financial Publications, a division of Salem, recently acquired SeniorResource.com and began updating and expanding the website with a mission to deliver educational and relatable information, relevant to the 55+ community. The website is now host to hundreds of articles on topics ranging from finding the best senior housing to hiring home care and seeking help from hospice. Also new to the website is the addition of the Senior Resource Podcast Network, a podcast network focused on bringing listeners expert advice on the most important topics affecting seniors and their retirement years today, including Medicare, senior housing, aging in place, caregiving, and more.

Eagle Financial Publications, which publishes over 20 financial newsletters, e-letters and weekly advisory services, with subscribers around the world, added to its mix a weekly email newsletter, Senior Resource Today, a roundup of the week's top stories, resources, and podcasts from SeniorResource.com. Senior Resource joins Eagle's established lineup of retirement and investment publications, which includes investment expert Bob Carlson of RetirementWatch.com and the successful print and electronic newsletter, Retirement Watch Weekly.

