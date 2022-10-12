SIXT USA Continues Expansion With Opening of Nashville International Airport

The Leading Mobility Provider Continues to Expand Its Network to Provide the Largest Premium Fleet in the Nation

SIXT, one of the leading global mobility providers, continues to grow its U.S. network with the opening of a new location at Nashville International Airport (BNA) which will begin operations on October 12.

Nashville, known as the "Music City" and home of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. In June 2022, Nashville Airport BNA saw 1.83 million total passengers through the airport's checkpoint – the highest number in history – as it is serving a growing leisure and business traveler population.

SIXT's Nashville expansion follows the opening of three new locations in the U.S. earlier this year, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), and Kauai Lihue Airport (LIH). SIXT also recently opened a Canadian location near Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond, British Columbia, which follows the opening of SIXT's first Canadian branch in Library Square in Vancouver.

"We are thrilled to expand our SIXT network to Nashville International Airport, bringing our premium product and service to leisure and business renters in the Nashville market," said Tom Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at SIXT USA. "With the addition of Nashville, we are now in 37 of the top 50 airports in the US."

Known for the largest premium fleet in the industry along with superior customer service, SIXT US aims to provide a comprehensive premium experience without the premium price. SIXT has also launched its digital checkout service which will be featured in Nashville and allows customers to bypass the counter. Customers who download the SIXT app can select their specific vehicle within two hours prior to pick-up and just grab the key at the key booth and go for convenience and speed.

SIXT at Nashville International Airport

SIXT at Kauai Lihue Airport

SIXT at Vancouver Airport

About SIXT

Sixt SE, with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2021 SIXT achieved significant market share gains as well as a new record result, amounting to revenues of EUR 2.28 billion and earnings before taxes of EUR 442.2 million – despite the ongoing COVID–19 pandemic since 2020. In the decade before, from 2009 to 2019, the SIXT Group doubled its revenues. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

