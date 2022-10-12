Renew Missouri Homes Launches to Increase the State's High-Performing Homes

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renew Missouri, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Division of Energy, and Pearl Certification are excited to announce the official launch of the Renew Missouri Homes program.

Renew Missouri Homes, a public-private partnership between Renew Missouri, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Division of Energy, and Pearl Certification, will help ensure that energy-efficient, high-performing homes in Missouri are properly valued when they are sold.

The program makes a home's high-performing features — like renewables, insulation, efficient heating and cooling systems — visible and engaging to homebuyers through the state's Missouri Home Energy Certificate, supported by Pearl Certification. The result is that these homes will sell for higher prices — creating a powerful incentive for other Missouri homeowners to improve the performance of their homes by adding energy-efficient features and renewables.

Homes certified through the Renew Missouri Homes program can also be listed on the Green Building Registry, a national registry for high-performing homes, through a partnership with Earth Advantage.

"The Renew Missouri Homes program is a vital extension of the great work the DNR Division of Energy is doing throughout the state," said Andy Popp, manager of the Missouri State Energy Program. "This program provides an easy-to-use framework for Missourians to create more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable homes that benefit the entire state."

With the launch of Renew Missouri Homes, powered by Pearl, on Oct. 1, 2022, Missouri homeowners now have access to a free homeowner portal called Green Door to build custom plans that organize and track home energy upgrades, schedule regular home maintenance reminders, and connect with vetted contractors to perform energy upgrades. Qualified builders, home improvement contractors, appraisers, and real estate agents who earn admittance into the network gain access to Renew Missouri Homes' dedicated business development team, committed to helping them grow their businesses through supporting the high-performing home market. Industry professionals can apply to join the Renew Missouri Homes Network on the program's website. https://renewmohomes.com/

James Owners, Renew Missouri's executive director, said, "Renew Missouri knows that energy efficiency is the cornerstone of realizing a clean energy future. The Renew Missouri Homes program will be a driving force in making Missouri homes more efficient, save homeowners on their utility bills, and drive energy-efficiency investments across the state. We are honored and proud to have our namesake represent the program as we firmly believe in bringing energy efficiency to all Missourians."

"Missouri is truly leading the country by launching the Renew Missouri Homes program," said Robin LeBaron, co-founder and president of Pearl Certification. "We applaud and are thrilled to support the commitment to transforming Missouri communities for generations."

"Through this groundbreaking program, homeowners will get the tools and resources they need to create homes that are more comfortable, healthy, and sustainable by connecting with our vetted network professionals, who understand how to build, improve, appraise, and sell high-performing homes," said Cynthia Adams, Pearl's co-founder and CEO.

Missouri homeowners and industry professionals interested in learning more about Renew Missouri Homes, powered by Pearl, should visit https://renewmohomes.com/ or email renewmohomes@pearlcertification.com.

About Renew Missouri: Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, advocates for clean energy policies that will benefit all Missourians. In support of renewable and energy-efficiency interests, the organization presents to the Public Service Commission, the Missouri Legislature, and county and city offices to advance energy policy and legislation. www.renewmo.org

About The Division of Energy: The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Division of Energy is focused on affordable and reliable energy generated in the state of Missouri. The division assists, educates, and encourages Missourians to advance the efficient use of diverse energy resources to drive economic growth, provide for a healthier environment and achieve greater energy security for future generations. https://dnr.mo.gov/about-us/division-energy

About Pearl: Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 100,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5.5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. https://pearlcertification.com/

Contact Information:

Kat Cahill

Marketing Director, Public-Private Partnerships, Pearl Certification

kat.cahill@pearlcertification.com

410.917.8737



James Owen

Executive Director, Renew Missouri

james@renewmo.org

417.496.1924



