RE Royalties CEO Bernard Tan Named One of Canada's 2023 Clean50 Award Honourees

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V: RE) (OTCQX: RROYF) (“RE Royalties” or the “Company”), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that its’ Chief Executive Officer Bernard Tan has been named one of the 2023 Clean50 award recipients in the angel investors and eco system support category.

As the first publicly traded royalty financing company focused on renewable and sustainable energy in Canada, over the past two years, RE Royalties, has led an investment of $38 million across eight renewable energy clients. Those investments have generated over 543,000 MWh of clean energy, removed 168,000 tonnes of CO2 from the power grid, and provided electricity for 88,000 homes. RE Royalties are now branching out from investing in traditional clean energy generation, solar and wind, into developing areas of clean energy such as renewable natural gas, energy storage, and energy efficiency.

“Bernard Tan was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well qualified nominees,” stated Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.

The criterion in determining Honourees is to consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree’s contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action.

Canada’s Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years.

Bernard Tan was amongst an estimated 120 past and incoming Clean50 Honourees that met on Thursday, October 6th at the Clean50 Summit 12.0 in Toronto, to spend a day tackling critical sustainability challenges facing Canada.

Past recipients of the Clean50 Award also include Peter Leighton, RE Royalties’ Chief Operating Officer, and current board member Stephen Cheeseman, Chief Executive Officer of Chinook Power.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company’s business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Delta Management Group

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada’s Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize, and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, to facilitate understanding, collaboration, and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 25 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

