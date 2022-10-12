AvePoint Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Syntex, the Next Generation of Content Management and AI

As a featured launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint continues to work together with Microsoft to ensure organizations can achieve their goals using Microsoft Technologies

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it is one of the select featured partners for the launch of Microsoft Syntex, which uses advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to transform how content is created, processed and discovered in Microsoft 365, helping businesses to empower their people and automate workflows at scale.



Announced earlier today during Microsoft Ignite 2022 , Microsoft Syntex is adding new capabilities to use advanced AI and machine teaching to amplify human expertise, automate content processing and transform content into knowledge.

Backup and Restore: Microsoft Syntex now offers the ability to backup and restore SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and OneDrive. When combined with AvePoint’s award-winning data protection solution for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure Active Directory and Virtual Machines, organizations can have a complete, end-to-end backup solution that enables them to own their service level agreements, protect their most critical data and maintain flexibility in where data is stored.

Information Management: The new release of Microsoft Syntex enables organizations to archive entire site collections within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, allowing organizations to index the content for eDiscovery and compliance purposes. When combined with AvePoint's holistic information lifecycle management solution across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Exchange Online, social media and file systems, this enhancement provides organizations with command and control of their records from creation and classification to retention and disposal in one centralized SaaS platform.

Content Management: Microsoft Syntex now gives IT administrators visibility into sharing links and sensitive files in SharePoint sites, with the ability to then initiate reviews by those responsible for the sites that are housing these files. This new capability, when combined with AvePoint's formal recertification and renewal capabilities for all Microsoft 365 workspace types, means organizations will have the best of formal and informal access review capabilities to both satisfy audit and compliance teams, and still offer on-demand review of potentially risky sharing activity.



“We’re excited about the interoperability between AvePoint products and Syntex to enhance, connect and manage information in SharePoint and OneDrive,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “By partnering with Microsoft on the next generation of Syntex, organizations can rest assured they will have a holistic solution for collaborating with confidence across their entire Microsoft 365 environment, and we are excited about the ability to orchestrate and extend these rich new content management features in Microsoft 365.”

As a launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint continues its tradition for the last two decades of working closely with Microsoft to produce best-in-class solutions enabling global organizations to thrive with the latest Microsoft technology.



For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the AvePoint website .

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

