TODAY: CMS Controversy, Rep. Eshoo, Nationally Recognized Scientists to Take Center Stage at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s National Summit

Two-day summit will feature panel conversations on the latest in Alzheimer’s prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and equity with guests like Senator Collins and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the federal government’s decision to deny Medicare coverage of an entire class of Alzheimer’s treatments, as well as the promising clinical trial data regarding lecanemab released last month, 2022 has proven to be a historic year in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Today, during the UsAgainstAlzheimer’s National Summit, these issues will take center stage as Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA), nationally recognized scientists, and leading experts in the field join UsAgainstAlzheimer’s chair George Vradenburg in discussing the latest developments in the Alzheimer’s movement. The summit is being held virtually and will be livestreamed beginning today at 1 p.m. ET. The second day of the summit will be held on Thursday, October 13, also beginning at 1 p.m. ET. To register for the event, click here.

Wednesday’s panels also cover new drugs currently in the pipeline, the importance of prevention and early detection, and a discussion of equitable access to innovations for everyone, especially women and people of color, who are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s.

The day will conclude with an in-depth conversation with Representative Anna Eshoo on Congress’ role in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

To view the full schedule and register to tune in live, click here.

About UsAgainstAlzheimer’s

UsAgainstAlzheimer’s exists to conquer Alzheimer’s disease. We take on the toughest problems; bring all of “Us” together to break down barriers; advocate for research that will speed treatments to market; and drive changes that matter most to people living with the disease. We will not rest until brain-span equals lifespan - for everyone.

