Vezbi Super App to be the Event App for El Velorio Music & Arts Festival

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Vezbi Super App will be partnering with Antonio Pelayo Productions to be the official app for the Día de los Muertos event ‘El Velorio’.  Hosted by Alysha Del Valle & Danny Trejo, the event is scheduled to take place at Plaza De La Raza in Los Angeles on October 15.

El Velorio seeks to celebrate the cultural traditions of Day of the Dead, featuring an art exhibition, live music, an altar installation and much more. In its 12th year, El Velorio has grown to be the largest Dia de los Muertos in Los Angeles County. By showcasing over 130 popular & emerging artists, El Velorio celebrates the Day of the Dead in a transcendental way, allowing its visitors to contemplate different aesthetic developments within the city of Los Angeles. 

Vezbi will continue to partner & sponsor these important cultural and community events (such as El Velorio and Fiestas de Octubre), while allowing users to create and maintain self-created events and those of their family and friends. 

About Vezbi
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.
To learn more about Vezbi, please visit www.vezbi.com.

Contact:
Media & Press Relations
Domino Solaris
Email: inquiries@vezbi.com


Primary Logo

