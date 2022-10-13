Novigo will expand operations with a new Centre of Excellence for SAP Implementation & Support Services in Tirunelveli
India is a critical talent hub for IT services, and with the growing demand for skilled SAP Consulting professionals, we see immense potential in Tirunelveli and adjoining Tier 2 & 3 cities.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novigo, an SAP Gold Partner and a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain Management Application Consulting Services is expanding its operations in India with its new Centre of Excellence for SAP Implementation & Support Services at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. With its expansion into the Tier-3 city of Tirunelveli Novigo will tap into the diverse talent pool of the neighboring southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
As a part of Novigo's global delivery network, Tirunelveli will become the company's second Centre of Excellence for SAP Implementation & Support Services after the recent launch of its Turkey office. The Tirunelveli Centre of Excellence will focus on building the needed SAP Consulting Talent to develop and deliver exceptional service levels for the company's global customer base spanning industries. The new office in Tirunelveli will commence its operations on November 2nd, while the grand launch of the facility is slated for November 7th, 2022.
Volker Weber, Vice President at Novigo, stated, "India is a critical talent hub for IT services, and with the growing demand for skilled SAP Consulting professionals, we see immense potential in Tirunelveli and adjoining Tier 2 and 3 cities. SAP consulting jobs will grow exponentially in the near future, creating the need for skilled SAP Experts, especially in the Digital Supply Chain domain. We want to utilize this opportunity to build an ecosystem in India that can augment our operations worldwide and expand our value proposition."
Novigo recently launched a new office in Istanbul, Turkey, as a part of the company's strategic global expansion course to extend its service portfolio and strengthen its global delivery model. Tirunelveli follows the course of the same expansion plans in India supporting customer requirements worldwide. Recruitment for Indian IT and Consulting companies is changing, and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are emerging at the forefront of ongoing global digitization initiatives. Additionally, the continuing skill gap between SAP experts versus the rising demand for skilled SAP Supply Chain Consultants makes it necessary to tap into the talent of this region.
Rajasankar Udayasankar, Director at Novigo, further mentioned," We want to scale up and diversify our talent pool to support future growth plans by creating jobs right where the talent is. SAP Consulting jobs should no longer be confined to metro cities and talent is spread across the length and breadth of our country. Tirunelveli and adjoining Tier 2 and 3 cities are a storehouse of ace educational institutions. Students graduating from these institutions aspire to build flourishing IT careers but at the cost of relocating to bigger cities. We want to bring opportunities and exposure to the youth to help them start their careers with a global company right from their native towns.
Novigo has spearheaded a top-notch training academy, the Novigo Academy Program, since 2011 aimed at training SAP Digital Supply Chain junior and experienced consultants. This coveted program runs regular training cycles globally at all Novigo office locations, training candidates in the latest technologies in the Digital Supply Chain domain. Starting this November in India, the Novigo Academy Program will be accessible to all the recruits in Tirunelveli to upskill in the latest and most demanding technologies that form the backbone of global supply chain operations.
About Novigo
Novigo, an 'SAP Gold Partner' and 'Recognized Expertise Partner', is a global leader in supply chain execution consulting services. Novigo enables clients worldwide to uncover the benefits of SAP's state-of-the-art Digital Supply Chain Platform. As leaders of SAP Digital Supply Chain implementations (SAP TM, EM, LBN, EWM, YL & GTT) through their global offices in North America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia, Novigo has delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution/TM Implementation Projects among all SAP service partners. Our value-driven approach toward Digital Transformation Services and our track record of 100% successful project delivery make Novigo the partner of choice. For more information, please visit the website.
