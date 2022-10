$8,110.59+ Mn, Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Grow at 4.6% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 | AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Novartis

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Ankylosing Spondylitis Market by Drug Class (NSAIDs, TNF Inhibitors and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030." As per the report, the global ankylosing spondylitis industry was accounted for $5.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

"Alarming rise in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals, and advancement in ankylosing spondylitis therapy are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global ankylosing spondylitis market during the forecast period."

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a type of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to become rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis include pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture.Increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, rise in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, and growing advancements in the ankylosing spondylitis treatment have boosted the growth of the global market.

The cause of ankylosing spondylitis is not discovered yet, however it has been linked with a gene called HLA-B27. It has been observed that some patients are carrying same gene i.e. HLA-B27. Ankylosing spondylitis can be diagnosed via X-rays of the back and pelvis; or by physical examination.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-19 ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ -

- The outbreak of covid-19 impacted the ankylosing spondylitis market. Due to the medical emergency during the first and second wave of the pandemic, hospitals were struggling to manage and treat huge number of covid patients with limited capacity. Thus, many surgeries were postponed.

- As there was high risk of spreading of covid infections many orthopedic surgeries were canceled or postponed.



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

1. Eli Lilly and Company

2. AbbVie, Inc,

3. Gilead Sciences

4. Amgen, Inc,

5. Merck & Co. Inc

6. UCB, Inc.,

7. Pfizer, Inc

8. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

9. Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

10. Novartis AG

Region-wise, the ankylosing spondylitis market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Arabia, South Africa, and LAMEA).

Factors that drive the growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market include rise in number of hospitals, increase in ankylosing spondylitis patients and advancement in ankylosing spondylitis treatment and surgery. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide, with low back pain being the single leading cause of disability in 160 countries. Furthermore, rise in awareness about ankylosing spondylitis contributes toward growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market.

On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into NSAIDs, TNF inhibitors and others. The NSAIDs segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in number patients suffering from ankylosing spondylitis and high reliability of product.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

