6.38+% CAGR for Biohazard Bags Market Size Worth $679.10 million, Globally, by 2030

Biohazard Bags Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biohazard Bags Market By Capacity (Less than 15 gallons, 15-30 gallons, More than 30 gallons), 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, & 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐚𝐛, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 & 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 & 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global biohazard bags industry generated $396.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $679.10 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.38% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Biohazard waste disposal bags can be made of polypropylene, polyethylene, plastic, and other materials. These types of bags are utilized to collect waste related to healthcare, chemical & pharmaceutical, and others. Depending on the medical waste, biohazard bags can be classified into yellow and red color.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak led to an enormous rise in the amount of biological waste generation worldwide. Due to poor medical waste management, this biomedical waste facilitated other infectious diseases along with COVID-19.

This, in turn, raised the demand for biohazard bags significantly and stimulated the global biohazard bags market growth. Clinics and medical laboratories took serious measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The increasing burden of biomedical waste and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are expected to act as the major driving factors for the market during the forecast period.

North America regional market is projected to be the most dominating global biohazard bags market over the forecast period. This is due to the stringent government regulations to use biohazard bags in hospitals and pathology centers for patient’s safety as well as people’s preference to use of these biohazard bags at homes to dispose of biohazard waste materials, such as syringes used by diabetic patients, toilet paper, tampons, disposable diapers, wipes, and bandages . massive investment in the market of biohazard bags. These are predicted to be the major factors affecting the Biohazard Bags Market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. International Plastics Inc.

2. SP Bel-Art

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

4. Transcendia

5. Daniels Health

6. BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC

7. Stericycle

8. Abdos Labtech Private Limited

9. MiniGrip

10. VEOLIA

The polyethylene sub-segment of the biohazard bags market size will have the fastest by 2021. To manufacture biohazard bags, polyethylene is widely used. One good thing about these materials is that they will burn in an incinerator with almost no ash. Bagged waste does not need to be removed from the bag before it enters the furnace. This kind of advantages of polyethylene material used in biohazard bags can propel the market during the forecast period.

The Polypropylene sub-segment of the biohazard bags market will be expected to be the dominating sub-segment in the market during forecast period. The Polypropylene (PP) is a raw material designed to provide many benefits not offered by conventional poly bags. This material provides added strength and clarity while reducing the moisture/vapor transmission rate (MVTR). Autoclavable single-use waste bag made of very strong polypropylene foil (50 µm) with broad floor seam. For sterilization and disposal of hazardous, contaminated materials. Such factors are expected to surge the demand for Polypropylene biohazard bags, which will ultimately raise the global market, in the forecast years.

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Plastic

High-Density Polyethylene

Others

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲

Less than 15 gallons

15-30 gallons

More than 30 gallons

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞

Hospitals, Clinics, & Diagnostic Lab

Home & Ambulatory Care

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

