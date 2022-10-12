North America Logistics Market to Reach US$ 1,596.9 Billion by 2027, Bolstered by Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry

The rising exports to developing countries, which include Indonesia, Thailand, and India are primarily driving the North America logistics market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "North America Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The North America logistics market size reached US$ 1,377 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,596.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.56% during 2022-2027.

Logistics represent the methods of planning, coordinating resources, and managing the flow of things from the point of origin to the end point of consumption. In terms of the mode of transportation, they can be categorized into roadways, seaways, railways, airways, etc. Logistics operations offer comprehensive assistance in production, packaging, inventory management, warehousing, supply or demand planning, security services, material handling, inbound and outbound transportation, etc. They help in the effective and efficient transportation and storage of several products, such as materials, liquids, equipment, food products, etc. As a result, logistics solutions find extensive applications across numerous sectors in North America, including manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food and beverages, information technology, hardware, healthcare, chemicals, construction, automotive, telecommunication, oil and gas, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising exports to developing countries, which include Indonesia, Thailand, and India are primarily driving the North America logistics market. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward green logistics, on account of the elevating environmental concerns, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding supply chain network that links consumers and producers through multiple transportation modes, such as air and express delivery services, maritime transport, freight rail, and truck transport, is also positively influencing the market across the region. Apart from this, the growing e-commerce segment and the emerging trend of online shopping are further stimulating the North America logistics market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of rail and intermodal services and the inflating investments by large fleet owners in new trucks are expected to propel the North America logistics market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America logistics market based on model type, transportation Mode, end-use and country.

Market by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Market by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Market by End-Use:

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food and Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Market by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America logistics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

