Tutorial Video for Retrieval of Documents from CACTAS, the Tax Credit Award, Claim and Transfer Administration System

In preparation of the November 14, 2022 rollout of the second phase of GovConnectIowa, Iowa's new online secure tax portal that will replace CACTAS (Tax Credit Award, Claim and Transfer Administration System), the Iowa Utilities Board and the Iowa Department of Revenue collaborated to create a tutorial video which demonstrates how users of the current CACTAS system will retrieve historical documentation from that system.

CACTAS will be discontinued on October 31, 2022 for the renewable energy and wind energy production tax credit users.

NOTE: Before October 31, 2022, renewable energy tax credit applicants using CACTAS, should review the user instructions and watch a tutorial video for retrieval of documents.

More information is available on the IUB's renewable energy tax credits webpage.