Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Surpass US$ 38.91 Bn by 2030 | At a CAGR of 10.7%

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Surpass

As per the company, Avéli is a disposable device for cellulite and requires an advanced minimally-invasive procedure with only local anesthesia.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $13.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Product (Devices, Aesthetic Implants), by Application (Surgical, Non Surgical), by End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Spas And Beauty Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Launch of novel solutions and medical aesthetic devices

Recently, Revelle Aesthetics, Inc., a MedTech company that has been focusing on redesigning precision technologies, launched Avéli™, a novel medical aesthetic device. The company has been working for years to develop smart aesthetic devices that offer effective results for both women and healthcare practitioners. Avéli is a new cellulite device that helps reduce the appearance of cellulite on thighs and buttocks temporarily in a one-time procedure. For years, the company had focused on R&D to understand underlying anatomy and challenges to overcome while addressing cellulite. Now, it has offered Avéli, a precision device that identifies the culprit septa that causes cellulite depression and offers accurate and precise results that all customers and healthcare practitioners demand.

Such innovations have gained interest from both customers and investors. Over the last few years, several start-ups have secured million-dollar funding to develop novel medical aesthetic devices that require minimally-invasive procedures. Moreover, companies and researchers have focused on enhancing the life of aesthetic implants by introducing new coatings and materials.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

Demand for PRP:

These treatments are widely used for facial rejuvenation, acne scarring, and hair loss. When it comes to improving aesthetics and battling the signs of aging, PRP treatments are ideal to treat fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and uneven tone of the skin. PRP treatments use the blood of the patient to promote the production of collagen and offer a younger-looking appearance to the patient. The demand for PRP treatment has increased as it is an allergy-free, all-natural process. In the case of reducing hair loss, the use of PRP is most beneficial as it creates inflammatory responses which promote growth factors that stop hair loss. Moreover, PRP treatments show results within a couple of days but results may vary from patient to patient.

The advent of microneedling:

Microneedling is not a new procedure but it has gained new popularity due to the promotion of social media platforms. This cosmetic procedure helps a variety of skin conditions and it causes the body to increase the production of collagen and elastin to heal tiny injuries. Moreover, it helps tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes, and fine lines. The advent of radiofrequency microneedling, which combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy, has gained traction as it improves skin rejuvenation procedures.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical aesthetic devices market, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities, increase in medical tourism, and rise in awareness about medical aesthetics drive the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC

