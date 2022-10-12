Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market

Rise in competition environment, low upfront costs compared to on-premise Hadoop, and surge in adoption of HaaS by SMES drive the market growth. growth of the

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hadoop-as-a-Service Market to Grow at a CAGR of 39.2% to Reach USD 74,097 Million by 2026 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in competition in the business environment, extremely low upfront costs compared to on-premise Hadoop, and surge in adoption of HaaS by small and medium enterprises drive the growth of the global Hadoop-as-a-Service market. Moreover, flexibility and agility for businesses provided by HaaS supplement the market growth. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology hamper the market growth. On the contrary, ongoing partnerships, funding, and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

By end user, the healthcare & life science segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 49.0% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Hadoop in fraud prevention and detection and rise in use of this data to analyze and detect patterns in the field of fraud detection. However, the IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global Hadoop-as-a-Service market. Number of leading telecommunication organizations have opted to deploy big data systems to enable large-scale data analysis and processing. This has led them to handling customer issues and to achieve customer satisfaction, which, in turn, drives the adoption of Hadoop-as-a-service.

The global Hadoop-as-a-Service market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to presence of a key market players and rise in adoption of big data technologies among organizations to enhance the consumer target marketing and risk management abilities. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.0% during the forecast period, due to wide adoption of Hadoop-based applications for real-time analytics and web-based business processes coupled with penetration of internet and availability of technologically & digitally improving industrial infrastructures.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The advent of Covid-19 has significantly impacted the global Hadoop industry.

• The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress has hugely affected the market revenue as products and solutions get the biggest exposure and companies get a chance to meet new clients and seal new partnerships at such international shows.

• During this pandemic, organizations are reluctant to invest big capital on new business models, hiring workforce, and every addition expense apart from essentials.

