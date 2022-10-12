Oct. 21 MDC program in Springfield to focus on nocturnal wildlife

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For centuries, nature’s nocturnal world was a source of fear for many humans. Today, thanks to a better understanding of animals that are active at night, our uneasiness has been replaced with interest and appreciation for nature at night.

Families can learn what happens in the outdoors after dark at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Discover Nature Family Night Out: Nocturnal Animals” Oct. 21 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Springfield. This event, which features both indoor and outdoor activities, will be offered in two segments; 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. The program is open to all ages. People can register for the 7-7:45 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186562

People can register for the 8-8:45 p.m. program at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186563

At both programs on Oct. 21, docents from Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo will bring live animals that are active at night into the nature center’s auditorium and will discuss special features these animals have that help them survive in the nocturnal world. The nature center trails will also be open and patrolled so people should bring a flashlight and comfortable shoes and enjoy an after-hours stroll on their own on the nature center’s trails.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the links above. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.