Air Duct Cleaning Recommended After Port Saint Lucie Fire

A Port Saint Lucie wildfire recently created high amounts of smoke in the area. Smoke causes contaminant buildup indoor ducts. Air Duct Cleaning PSL can help.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents have been suffering from asthma and allergy-related sinus issues due to the recent local wildfire along the western edge of Port Saint Lucie. While the general public cannot control outdoor air quality, there are methods to improve indoor air quality. Smoke, bacterial buildup, dust, and debris in ducts can cause respiratory distress and sinus irritation. Air Duct Cleaning PSL is ready to evaluate and service residential and business ducts across the county. Indoor air quality could be better following a simple duct cleaning, giving PSL residents the clean air they deserve.

Residents in Port Saint Lucie have been struggling over the past month with outdoor air quality issues following a wildfire that burned for almost a month, sending smoke and debris across the county. While the fire is now out, the effects of the fire may be lingering in Port Saint Lucie homes. It is the job of the HVAC system to push air through the home ductwork and out of the vents. There is almost always one area in the home that is fitted with a filter, but in most homes, there is not a filter on every air intake vent. With or without a filter, when dealing with smoke, tiny particles will often make their way into a home’s ventilation system, dropping dust and allergens throughout the system. Add that to existing pet dander, dust, and insect remains, and air quality could equal chaos for individuals with severe allergies or asthma.

Now that the fire is out, Air Duct Cleaning PSL recommends checking air ducts for smoke residue and debris. Poor air quality in Port Saint Lucie homes due to dirty ducts and vents is a choice, and getting cleaner air should be a top priority to maintain health. HVAC systems all push air throughout a home or business via ducts. If residents are suffering from allergy symptoms or asthma is worse than usual, Air Duct Cleaning professionals can help. With years of experience, the team at Air Duct Cleaning PSL can provide cleaner indoor air in just a few hours.

Why do Port Saint Lucie Residents Need Air Duct Cleaning Services?

An air duct cleaning service keeps indoor air as contaminant-free as possible. Air ducts should not be the cause of physical distress. Cleaning Port St Lucie ducts means evaluating the condition of the ducts, then removing excessive dust, bacterial buildup, and mold throughout a home’s ducts. Pet dander, dust, and insect remnants are also removed.

The Air Duct Cleaning PSL team has the experience and tools necessary to remove all contaminants inside residential or commercial ducts. This includes the removal of smoke debris. With a rotating brush, special vacuum attachment, and the use of antimicrobial chemicals when requested, ducts will be clean and air fresh.

When Should Air Ducts be Cleaned?

Air duct cleaning, Port Saint Lucie, should be done when a home has been exposed to any of the following contaminants.

Pet Dander

While furry family members are a part of the family, their fur and dander can cause chaos when circulated through the air in a home. From individuals with severe pet allergies to those who have minimal sinus irritation, removing pet fur and dander from the insides of residential ducts is suggested.

New Home

With the recent influx of residents to Saint Lucie County, many individuals are moving into new living spaces. Whether in a private home or apartment space, cleaning the ducts in a new home is suggested. Doing so removes any residual dust, debris, dander, mold, or other allergens that may irritate the body. PSL professionals are ready to help make any home less allergy-inducing.

Excessive Dust or Smoke

Port Saint Lucie is experiencing growth at an unprecedented rate. This means homes and businesses are being built throughout the city. Unfortunately, moving dust and dirt will likely find their way into local HVAC systems. Getting air ducts cleaned after nearby building projects have been completed will ensure clean air continues circulating throughout a home or business.

Home Project

When tackling a home renovation project, keeping the dust and debris out of air ducts is almost impossible. It is recommended that residents call the Air Duct Cleaning PSL team once any home renovation has been completed to clean out home ducts.

Multiple Times Throughout the Year

There is no set amount of times that a Port Saint Lucie, FL, home should have its ducts cleaned, but it is recommended semiannually, at minimum. This is especially the case if any of the above conditions are present. Air purification methods such as cleaning ducts and vents are great ways to ensure the human body can manage the contaminants coming at it throughout everyday life.

Air Duct Cleaning PSL Can Help With Removing Smoke and Fire Debris Accumulated in Air Ducts

An AC filter cannot filter everything out of the air coming into a home, especially when smoke is present. Fresh air is something everyone should have readily available to them, especially inside a home. Duct cleaning services can help reduce monthly electric bills, remove pet dander from the air, and eliminate any remaining smoke smell in a home following the recent fire. Air Duct Cleaning PSL is a local business ready to help PSL residents.

Prevent future fires. Air Duct Cleaning PSL also provides families with dryer vent cleaning services. Protect a home by keeping dryer vents free and clear of debris. Dryer vents clogged with debris become flammable and much less effective at drying clothing. While caring for the air in a home, let air duct cleaning professionals evaluate how well the air is getting out of dryer vents. Stop a fire before it starts by ensuring vents are free from debris.

