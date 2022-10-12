Hudson Resources Inc. Announces Completion of Shares For Debt Transactions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) announces that, further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, the Company has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 3,233,333 common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a price of C$0.05 per share in settlement (the “Debt Settlement”) of outstanding accounts payable and accrued liabilities totaling C$161,666.67 for directors’ fees owing to former and current directors of the Company and for management fees owing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Debt”).



The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Debt Settlement and by issuing the Settlement Shares, the Debt has been definitively extinguished. The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

