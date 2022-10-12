Global Nanocoatings Market Size & Share to Surpass $34.70 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nanocoatings Market was valued at USD 7.80 Billion in 2020 and is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 34.70 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.51% during the forecast period 2021–2028. The research on Nanocoatings market includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market scope, as well as regional and country-level market size, market segmentation, growth, share, competition Landscape, sales analysis, the effect of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, current developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, and technical advancements.



Vantage Market Research explores these insights in a research report titled “Nanocoatings Market by Type (Anti-fingerprint, Antimicrobial, Easy-to-Clean & Anti-Fouling, Anti-Icing & Deicing, Anticorrosion, Others), by Application (Electronics, Food & Packaging, Construction, Marine Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Players in Global Nanocoatings Market:

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Admat Innovations

Nanogate AG

EIKOS Inc.

CIMA Nanotech

Bio-Gate AG

Duraseal Coatings Company LLC

Buhler AG

Surfix BV

Nanomech Inc.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Performance Benefits and Commercial Activities to Augment Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoatings are profoundly being manufactured and distributed for diversity of applications. The need for long-lasting shine solution that is easy to use and resist dirt, rain, and other environmental contaminants and extreme weather conditions is been increasing from various industries. The nanotech coatings are identified as polymers used in various products because of its absurd durability. The benefits of nanocoatings include resistance from temperature changes, acts as waterproof, and it can be designed in a smooth glass like surfaces to avoid contact with dust particles. Furthermore, the increasing commercial activities in order to earn economic profits most of the industrial players are launching innovative products which is also supporting the growth of the market. For instance, HZO, a global leader in thin-film nanotechnology that is applied by manufacturers announced then launch of HZO PRO800-PL. The new coating equipment series features the largest coating chamber in the industry supporting higher throughput and low-cost operations for OEMs seeking splash and spill protection for their electronics. Furthermore, Nippon Paint Marine launched a new nano antifouling technology that enhances antifouling performance to a high level with more consistency.

Technological Advancements to Boost Nanocoatings Consumption for Electronics Display Screen Applications

The growth of protective coatings for electronics display is supreme, as billions of electronic devices are deployed into various industries. These devices need protection against damages from rain, submersion, sweat, and pollution, among other factors. The new, miniaturized, edge electronics, protective nanocoatings offer promising safeguarding solutions and massive growth potential over traditional protection methods. Display screen quality is becoming increasingly important among consumers each day. Nanocoating encloses quantum dot technology that helps to bring nature’s true colours nearer to screen displays and is set to transform display screens across the globe. Quantum dots are used as colour-converting agents in displays and captivate the energy from blue light and originate it as green or red light depending on the composition of the material. Over the next decade, the market size for quantum dots is expected to grow to over USD 20 billion and the introduction of Quantum dot technology is expected to open up many opportunities for the growth of the nanocoatings industry in the future.

Scope of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the coatings industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Segment Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, easy-to-clean & anti-fouling, anti-icing & deicing, anticorrosion, and others. Anti-microbial nanocoatings are anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand from various industries that include food manufacturing, packaging, water treatment, and healthcare, among others. They offer protection from microorganisms.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been bifurcated into electronics, food & packaging, construction, marine industry, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and others. The automotive segment projected to held largest share in 2020 followed by electronics segment. This is owing to the growing automotive industry and increasing applications of nanocoatings in electronic display screens.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Nanocoatings Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global nanocoatings market with 44.81% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing population, rise in income level of consumers, and growing awareness in the region. Furthermore, high penetration of smart devices is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the nanocoatings market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing healthcare, automotive and construction markets in the regions. Additionally, the increasing expenditure on infrastructure in the region and continuous research and development in the nano industry is also expected to support the growth of the nanocoatings market in near future.

Recent Developments in the Industry :

1. November, 2019: Nouryon and Forge Nano announced its joint collaboration in ultra-thin coatings for high-growth applications including batteries and catalysts. The technology, called atomic layer deposition (ALD), also has the potential to open up entirely new applications.

2. January, 2021: Tesla NanoCoatings announced the launch of new technology combining carbon nanotubes and aggregate. NANO Non-Skid is Teslan 1105 Zn-CNT Single Coat Deck Epoxy. The revolutionary new product is a solvent-based, three-component epoxy designed for the protection of steel and metallic substrates.

