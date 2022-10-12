Storm Relief From Hurricane Ian Aided by Local Dumpster Rental Service Team

Discount Dumpster has mobilized efforts to assist the communities of Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, to recover from Hurricane Ian through dumpster rentals

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Southern Florida grapples with the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many companies and individuals are mobilizing their efforts to help residents get necessary provisions and clean up. Waste management companies are one of the most important players in organizing and assisting disaster relief for residents of Tampa and Fort Myers. Discount Dumpster is one of the local waste management companies moving quickly to provide relief in any way possible.

Co-founders of Discount Dumpster, Justin Mihalcin and Preston Dunn, were quick to comment on the effort. "Florida is close to our hearts, as we have an office and partners who work and live in Fort Myers," said Preston Dunn. "Seeing our staff and haulers distressed over the safety of their loved ones became more concerning than anything else."

Discount Dumpster is using company resources to aid the residents of Southern Florida by offering extensive price cuts and donations to public services in need of a dumpster to clean up the debris. The company is donating the one commodity it has most, dumpster rentals.

Local service-based businesses of Southern Florida affected by Ian are eligible for dumpster donations. Donations are reserved for work on critical infrastructure and necessary services such as hospitals, schools, and public recreational facilities.

About Discount Dumpster

Discount Dumpster proudly serves both the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers communities with waste management services, along with other Florida communities in and around Orlando, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Ft. Lauderdale area. The dumpster rental company is dedicated to assisting cleanup and restoration efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. If you are a victim of storm damage or are part of a greater service assisting storm victims, you can reach Discount Dumpster via website or by phone.

Discount Dumpster Tampa | Phone: (239) 766-7736 |Website: DiscountDumpsterCo.com |Local Tampa Office, by Appointment only: 6408 N Armenia Ave Ste D-2 Tampa, FL 33604

Discount Dumpster | Fort Myers Office (by appointment only) | Phone: (813) 467-9101 |1625 Hendry St Ste 2036 Fort Myers, FL 33901

Discount Dumpster | Ft Lauderdale Office (by appointment only) |Phone: (754) 732-3565 | 901 Progresso Dr Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304

Discount Dumpster | Orlando Office (by appointment only) | Phone: (407) 287-1611 | 520 N Semoran Blvd Ste 220 Orlando, FL 32807

Discount Dumpster | Daytona Beach Office (by appointment only) | Phone: (386) 313-8036 | 1501 Ridgewood Ave Ste 208 Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Discount Dumpster | Jacksonville Office (by appointment only) | Phone: (904) 274-9902 |2020 W 26th St Jacksonville, FL 32209

Contact Information:

David Baur-Ray

Marketing Manager

david@discountdumpsterco.com

+1 (702) 704-8143



Image 1: Offering Dumpster Rental Donations to Public Service Businesses Hit by Hurricane Ian





Discount Dumpster is donating select dumpsters to public infrastructure businesses that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ian in Tampa and Fort Myers regions.









