"Don’t Wait for Success”: Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC Launches Business Development Initiative
In a new initiative, AVH has partnered with The Full Circle Agency to provide strategy and development insights for future endeavors in Capital Markets.
I often say 'don't wait for success' because individuals and companies always have to analyze their current strategies and make sure that those strategies are working at their full potential.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses have sought out Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC (AVH) for aid in expanding their operations, developing their business procedures, and overcoming financial obstacles. In agreeing to help businesses big and small make an impact on the industry in which they operate, AVH understands that marketing is an important step on the ladder leading to the ultimate goal: to create and maintain reliable ways for businesses to generate revenue.
— James Burton, CEO and Founder of Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
In their own endeavor to optimize business development, business strategy, and marketing efforts, AVH has partnered with The Full Circle Agency in order to receive expert opinions on and routine analysis of their own strategies. Mike Schill, who is also the CEO of The Full Circle Agency, has agreed to partner with AVH in order to provide business model evaluation and regular strategic planning sessions through his company.
"The Full Circle Agency wants to be a reliable support system for AVH as the company endeavors to remain up-to-date on impactful market strategies that will get their name known," says Mike Schill. "High-level strategy as it relates to accumulating clients, effective communication, and breaking into different marketplaces is essential for businesses like AVH, not just startups."
The Full Circle Agency will help AVH implement modern digital marketing, business development and customer retention strategies relating to the dynamic customer journey and the essential internal personnel that help AVH generate revenue.
"I often say 'don't wait for success' because individuals and companies always have to analyze their current strategies and make sure that those strategies are working at their full potential," says James Burton, CEO and Founder of AVH. "Businesses come to us for growth -- if we want to continue providing them with effective solutions, we need to make sure our internal and external mechanisms are well-oiled."
Mike Schill has a proven track record of executing initiatives that have been able to drive consistent growth in revenue. He is an entrepreneur with experience working under Grant Cardone - CEO of Cardone Capital, New York Times Bestselling author, and founder of the 10x Movement that catapulted him to the position of Forbes' #1 Marketing Influencer. Mike first started working at Cardone Enterprises as a sales representative, and as his clients progressed, so did his career.
He has spoken to thousands of people in a number of sales workshops, which earned him more opportunities under Grant Cardone. After earning credibility in a multitude of verticals while working for Cardone Ventures - a division of Cardone Enterprises - Mike founded The Full Circle Agency in February of 2022.
Mike was also an Executive Producer and Stakeholder of ‘The Crib Radio Show’ on DASH Radio, an Internet radio platform that reaches over 10 million people monthly. Mike uses the show as a vehicle to shed light on the Hip Hop/Urban scene by introducing musical acts, social influencers, and industry shakers.
Mike holds a BA in Exercise Science from Florida State University where he had the privilege of playing for their perennial National Championship level Football Program.
#####
About Full Circle Agency
The Full Circle Agency is a marketing agency that specializes in branding and social media, qualified lead generation, and marketing and advertising. The agency also has a sports and entertainment division dedicated to solidifying athletes’ and entertainers’ professional careers with business. The agency’s mission is to marry skill sets in business, music, fashion, and professional sports into a one-stop, tour de force brand name.
For more information, visit thefullcircle.io.
About Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC is a relationship-based firm that is focused on investing in engaged people, creative products, proprietary distribution channels, and revenue-scalable companies that drive business and seek success. AVH invests in organizations it believes have leading competitive positions in defendable markets. The company operates on the principles of “People. Product. Process. Profit.” as it acquires, refines, and sells.
Visit accelerateventureholdings.com for more information.
Accelerate Venture Holdings Media
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
media@accelerateventureholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other