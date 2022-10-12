Submit Release
Library to Host Halloween Family Day with Authors R.L. Stine and Mary Pope Osborne

The Library of Congress will host a day of family-friendly activities on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Thomas Jefferson Building. The day will feature a special program at 2 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium with beloved authors R.L. Stine, author of the “Goosebumps” series, and Mary Pope Osborne, author of the “Magic Tree House” series.

Click here for more information.

 

 

