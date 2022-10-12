Library to Host Halloween Family Day with Authors R.L. Stine and Mary Pope Osborne

The Library of Congress will host a day of family-friendly activities on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Thomas Jefferson Building. The day will feature a special program at 2 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium with beloved authors R.L. Stine, author of the “Goosebumps” series, and Mary Pope Osborne, author of the “Magic Tree House” series.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.