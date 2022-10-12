4.4+% CAGR for Insulin Syringes Market Size Worth $2.40 Bn, Globally, by 2030

Insulin Syringes Market Share

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, surge in the geriatric population, and rise in healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of insulin syringes market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (3/10 𝐜𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 (0.3𝐦𝐥), 1/ 2 𝐜𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 (0.5𝐦𝐥), 1𝐜𝐜 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 (1𝐦𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 (𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞-1 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞-2 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global insulin syringes industry was pegged at $1.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

An insulin syringe aids in delivering insulin to diabetic patients in required doses. The insulin syringes consist of three parts-a needles, a barrel, and a plunger, and is available in various sizes. The needle is usually thin and short and covered with a special material such as silicone in order to allow it to slide through the skin causing minimal pain. Barrel is the chamber that holds the insulin. It is marked with calibrations designed to show the units of insulin being injected. The plunger is the narrow rod that slides up and down the length of the barrel. it serves to either draw the insulin into the barrel or release the insulin from the barrel through the needle. Further, the size of the insulin syringe is selected based on the desired dosage of insulin to be administered to diabetic patients.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Insulin syringes market are increase in the incidence of obesity and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle across the world supplement the market growth. In addition, rise in healthcare spending for diabetes across the world also fuel the growth of insulin syringes market. Furthermore, surge in the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as type1 and type2 diabetes, is another major factor that boosts the market growth. However, increase use of insulin pens and high costs of advanced insulin syringes are the factors that could hinder the growth of market. Conversely, growing in awareness of insulin syringes among population in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

➤ The Covid-19 pandemic led to a lockdown and imposed social distancing measures across several countries. The lockdown disrupted the supply chain, production, and distribution.

➤ Patients with high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk of getting affected by the virus. Thus, the demand for insulin administration surged during the pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By end user, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and increase in elderly population. The report also analyzes the segments including homecare and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to high expenditure on R&D, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major players & their product availability. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities, rapidly developing economic conditions, and disposable income.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

➤Novo Nordisk A/S

➤Abbott Laboratories

➤Biocon Ltd.

➤Cardinal Health Inc.

➤Terumo Corporation

➤Eli Lilly and Company

➤Beckton and Dickinson Company

➤Nipro Medical Corporation

➤Medline Industries

➤Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞

3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml)

1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml)

1CC Syringe (1ml)

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes)

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others)

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

