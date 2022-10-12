Explore Authors Magazine's releases its list of hot new books to read in October

Explore Authors Magazine's exciting new books this year The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca Candy Apple Witch and the Snorting Troll by Kathleen Thompson

Curl up with a warm blanket and a hot cup of java, Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new fiction and nonfiction books to read this October.

Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of red hot new book releases are the perfect new books to read this fall. Great new books to snuggle up and read with a snack and a cup of tea or java.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAM's list of recommendations are available via Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and fine retailers everywhere.

Think to Feel Better: A Guide to Mental Health by Thomas J. Blakely MSW PhD explores methods for helping readers with positive resolution for life changes in this insightful self-help book . Twin Oaks Publishing, 979-8986899114

Vern Kaska III's The Spy Who Did Not Know is a heart-pounding spy thriller that follows one man's tense journey and all the intrigues that follows him into a world of espionage. Riveting and entertaining. VKWorkPublishing, 979-8218073732 November 2022.

Rosy Mejía's When Two Plus Two Equaled Five is an adorable children's book about a king who suffers a strange illness that effects the townspeople and even their math! A charming and inspiring story that will be beloved by children and parents alike. Edición en español disponible, Cuando dos más dos eran cinco, Legacy Pursuit Publisher, 979-8-98706111-4, 979-8-9870611-0-7 NOVEMBER, 2022

Golfing with Lewis and Clark is a personal memoir that follows author Lex McMillan as he traces the steps of the discoverers across the United States. This is an educational and insightful read. We highly recommend. November 2022

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) is a charming young adult fantasy adventure that will keep your reader enthralled. What a magical experience. M4 Publishing, 979-89863248-0-7

Hubert Yoshida recounts in riveting and harrowing detail personal accounts of the first bloody battle between the U.S. Marine Corps and the NVA, and the lives lost during this brutal war by heroic American soldiers. Detailed historical account. High recommend. Luna Blue, 979-8985343205, 979-8985343212

Sea Monsters by Jason R. Van Pelt is on sale now. Children can learn more about the beach and the sea in this addition to Jason R. Van Pelt's wonderful collection of children's books and holiday book series. Pelt's "Christmas Magic" arriving November 2022. We highly recommend. J.R.V.P., 978-1737157212

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. Fans of young adult fantasy will love this enchanting adventure. An epic must read! Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

Tighe Taylor's newest release, The Kidnapping of Isabel Miller follows The Kidnapping of Taylor Shaw by Tighe Taylor. The tautly written edge-of-your-seat gripping crime dramas have twists and turns that enthralls from beginning to end. Black Cat Publishing, and 979-8-218-04891-4

Natalie's Journey by Carl Messinger is a sweet slice of life romantic drama and follow-up to his WWII romance drama, The German Triangle. Readers will love this period novel. JKL Publishing, 979-8218035327

Royal intrigue, a global mystery, and "One big fat lie, covered by a snow job, obscured by a smokescreen..." intrigue envelopes this captivating mystery, in The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca October 2022. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8-9868996-0-2

Dubbed a "...a textbook of psychiatry disguised as a novel," in The Secret Clinic, two patients sort through their disorders in this steamy romance by Lou Fabre. Travivo Tales, 979-8986946009 Dogflu, the story of a pandemic by Lou Fabre, NOVEMBER, 2022.

Deadly Consequences by R.M. Russell tells the gut-wrenching true-life story of a man determined to protect his family and career after he is coerced by a crime syndicate into an online web of scams, kidnapping, and blackmail. November 2022.

In Adam Klein's Unlawful Games, Sal Amici is the hottest defense lawyer on the rise in New York and he's been requested to represent a high profile client who has been accused of high profile murder. Unlawful Games is the ultimate crime thriller. Its follow-up, Crossroads follows Amici on another high profile case in this taut, suspenseful crime series. A worthy read! COMING SOON, November 2022.

When Silence isn't Golden by Carol Stockdale tells readers why cutting people off isn't always the answer to conflict in this thoughtful book about conflict resolution. NOVEMBER 2022

Candy Apple Witch and the Snorting Witch Troll by Kathleen Thompson is a fun and adorable Halloween story for children to enjoy this October and year-round. ISBN, 978-1088066652

Tickle Your Mind Through Time is a delightful humor book for adults and young adults alike, highly recommended! GWOG 9781734410488

The Hidden Path of Ancient Warriors by Janet Holmes is mystical fantasy sure to enthrall readers. Highly recommend. Christine's Destiny Publishing, 979-8987065914 NOVEMBER, 2022

Basic Financial Steps: That teaches you how to make your money work for you by Reginald Campbell offers informative, applicable, real world guidance on how to understand the basic principles of personal finance. An important and well recommended read. The Strategy Group, 979-8-9867069-0-0

In More Than Sisters, by Susan Varnum, two sisters endure the trials and tribulations of life in this drama set in the 1920s. A wonderful read. Harborside Publishing, 979-8-218-06446-4 OCTOBER, 2022

A fantastic read for fans of horror. At 70 years old, Robert becomes torn between his newfound powers and his sanity in horror writer Lance W. Reedinger's chilling new novel, "70". An exciting and thrilling tale. Red Moon Press, 978-0578288406

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... MAC PRESS, 979-8986465005.

Coloring the Seasons by Hazel P. Simcox Vol 1 and 2 offer parents the perfect solution for providing children with learning activities that limit time on digital devices. Color Me Happy, 979-8-9869409-0-8, 979-8-986940-1-5 OCTOBER, 2022

Stan Nicholas' Never Summer: A Thousand Rainbows, is more than a memoir of his life–it is a captivating story of 13 summers of his adolescent years spent traveling the Pacific Northwest along with his family of six while harvesting fruit. A Buff and Beyond, Ink, 979-8218030919

Sweet little pup Spike and his best bud Boss are back with this adorable learning book in Super Spike and His Pal Boss Say the ABCs by James R. Bower. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-5-2