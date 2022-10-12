EVA Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Enviva Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the " Company ") (NYSE: EVA), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Oct. 12, 2022, Blue Orca released a short report regarding Enviva's operations. Blue Orca stated "We are short Enviva (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva” or the “Company”) because we think EBITDA is inflated, it will cut its dividend, and newly discovered data suggests, in our opinion, that the Company is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement." Additionally, Blue Orca stated, “Satellite imagery indicates that contrary to the Company’s claims, in many instances Enviva is procuring wood from the widely condemned practice of clear-cutting.”

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

