HII Wins US Air Force $76.7 Million Electronic Warfare Research and Analysis Task Order

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $76.7 million task order by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support and inform USAF decisions related to electronic warfare (EW) and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.



“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat,” said Grant Hagen, president of the division’s Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group. “The award reinforces the USAF’s confidence in our team, and we look forward to executing the contract.”

The EMS superiority development task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. The USAF 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, part of the USAF Installation Contracting Center, awards DOD IAC MAC task orders through a competitive process.

HII has been supporting the program since 2017 and is teamed with DCS Corporation, Modern Technology Solutions Inc., On-Line Applications Research Corporation, Southwest Research Institute and Vanderbilt University to perform the work over five years.

The HII team will develop technical recommendations for the Advanced Capabilities and Strategic Integration team — part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Electronic Warfare and Avionics Division — that provide AFLCMC leaders with decision quality information regarding EW and EMS capability development and modernization. Areas of research may include artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber and microelectronics among others.

HII’s research and analysis will be leveraged by the USAF to reduce technical risk, provide mature technologies, and deliver systems engineering rigor needed to improve warfighter survivability at reduced total lifecycle cost.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber. As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

