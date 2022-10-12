Argon Gas Market Size is projected to reach USD 504.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%: Straits Research

The global argon gas market size was valued at USD 357.75 million in 2021. It is predicted to reach an estimated value of USD 504.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The demand for argon gas is continuously increasing owing to its increasing number of applications across various industries. This gas is extensively used for the manufacturing and metal fabrication industry, which uses argon gas along with other gases in a mixture for the fabrication process which is rapidly growing due to urbanization and industrialization. In addition to this, it is also used as a filler gas in the dry suits of scuba diving, fire extinguishers, airbag inflation, incandescent lamps, and phosphorescent tubes.

Apart from this, it is also used for a variety of other purposes such as in the manufacturing of titanium and other reactive elements in the form of a non-reactive blanket and as a protective atmosphere, for growing silicon as well as germanium crystals. These increased applications have helped in increasing the demand for argon gas thus, driving the growth of this market.





Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the growth of the argon gas market in the near future. There has been a cut in the need for industrial gases in the market and thus, manufacturers are quickly changing their practices and purchasing priorities.

Furthermore, due to the imposed lockdowns and restrictions in movements, many suppliers either shut down or reduced their output because of a decreased demand from the downstream market. Therefore, the argon gas market is expected to see fluctuations in both demand and supply thus, restricting the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 504.80 million by 2030 CAGR 3.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Mixture (Argon-Carbon Dioxide), Function (Cooling), Storage and Distribution (Tonnage), End-Use Industry (Energy) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Iwatani Corporation, Praxair Inc, The Linde Group, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc, Airgas Inc, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, Iceblick Ltd, Key Market Opportunities High Demand In Advanced Materials Sector Is Pushing Argon Gas Market Key Market Drivers Use of Argon Gas in a Wide Range of Applications to Drive the Market Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe a high growth rate in the argon gas market due to the growing industries like manufacturing, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, electronic, automobile, and many others in this region where the demand for argon gas is continuously increasing due to its inert nature, especially in China and India.





Key Highlights

The global argon gas market size is predicted to reach an estimated value of USD 504.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

during the forecast period (2022-2030). The argon gas market is projected to grow at a rapid rate, during the forecast period, owing to the characteristics and advantages of this gas which has increased its demand in various industries.

Metal manufacturing & fabrication is anticipated to hold the largest share due to rapid urbanization and increasing manufacturing activities.

The wide range of applications of argon gas across various industries is expected to boost market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe a high growth rate in the argon gas market due to the growing industries.





Key Players

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Iwatani Corporation

Praxair Inc

The Linde Group

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc

Airgas Inc

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc

Iceblick Ltd





Global Argon Gas Market Segmentation

By Mixture

Argon-Carbon Dioxide

Argon-Oxygen

Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Argon-Helium-Carbon Dioxide

By Function

Insulation

Illumination

Cooling

By Storage, Distribution & Transportation

Cylinders & Packaged Gas

Merchant Liquid/Bulk

Tonnage

By End-Use Industry

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Energy

Chemicals

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





