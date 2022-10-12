Drip Bag Coffee Market Size is projected to reach USD 3889.74 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.54%: Straits Research

The global drip bag coffee market size was valued at USD 2,199.41 million in 2021. It is predicted to reach an estimated value of USD 3889.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The drip bag coffee market is still in the nascent stage, with the majority of the players engaged in the business operating at small and medium levels. This subsequently gives the global market an oligopolistic nature. Besides, as these players are focusing on expanding their business reach, they are exploring and adopting novel models of distribution and sales networks that can strengthen micro-enterprises and expand economic opportunities across both the domestic and overseas markets. To achieve the same, they are engaging and providing services to its customers through online platforms in efforts to maintain a long-term relationship with its current customers and further expand its customer base. This approach for business expansion is anticipated to add to the growth of the online retail segment during the forecast period.

The online segment has also seen significant growth in the demand for drip bag coffee in the last few years. The online channel is bound to increase during the forecast years, owing to the rising influence of digital media and marketing and the fact that it gives consumers plenty of options to choose from. However, the store-based retail such as the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other convenience stores will have the edge over online stores as one can walk down to a store rather than awaiting the arrival of an online delivery package.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market analysis has been split into two parts, namely pre- and post COVID-19 scenario:

Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

The drip bag coffee market was growing at a rapid rate before January 2020. The demand for drip bag coffee observed a surge in demand in the past few years as it is easier to pour, cheaper, and convenient. Consumers across the globe are adopting drip bag coffee due to flourishing e-commerce globally. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has emerged as a dramatic public health crisis with significant impacts on economies around the world. The spread of the virus represents unprecedented economic shock, as the global demand and supply are primarily disrupted across various sectors. It has cast uncertainties for several industries worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a profound effect on the global drip bag coffee industry, including consumption, production, and international trade. Reduced household income can translate into lower demand for coffee in terms of volume. Furthermore, the price-sensitive consumers are slated to substitute higher-value coffee by lower-value blends, further impacting the market growth. Various social distancing norms and severe lockdowns in multiple nations have significantly influenced the global economic growth.

A one percent decline in the GDP growth is anticipated to reduce the growth of the global demand for coffee by 1.6 million 60-kg bags. In addition to this, the reduced out-of-home consumption and shutdown of the hospitality sector are other significant factors to limit the revenue potential. Despite steady overall growth in the industry, coffee prices have experienced a continued downward trend since 2016, dropping 30% below the average of the last ten years. Consequently, lowering the revenue of the key players present in the market. However, the data of retail and supermarket suggest increased demand in some countries due to panic buying and stockpiling.

Post-COVID-19 Scenario

The drip bag coffee market is predicted to take an upward swing in the next five years as the coffee industry continues to grow in the post-COVID era. Despite the current volatility, the long-term outlook for drip bag coffee is predicted to be positive. Although the pandemic has hit most of the sectors, the coffee sector is projected to have a more considerable impact. However, the various coffee producers and players involved in the HORECA sector, particularly of the developed nation, are temporarily surviving on government grants and business loans.

Coronavirus is projected to present critical short-term concerns due to lower production and disrupted supply chains. A growing number of savvy customers and a rise in the demand for a more diverse blend will influence the market. With a growing number of card payments, only cafes and cashless transaction systems will boost the market in the coming future. 5G will increase the scope of customization, faster delivery options, and IoT integration. The long-term future of the drip bag coffee market is expected to propel the cause of the consumers' burgeoning demand for the rich coffee experience. The digital technology is expected to play a pivotal role in devising new serving ways in the next five years





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3889.74 million by 2030 CAGR 6.54% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Coffee Beans Type (Coffee Arabica, Coffee Canephora (Coffea Robusta), Others), End-User (Commercial, Retail/Household), Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors illycaffè S.p.A., Starbucks Coffee Company, UCC UESHIMA COFFEE CO., LTD, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KEY COFFEE INC, Yamanaka Industry Co., Ltd, Korea McNulty Co., Ltd., Gu Viet Co., LTD, Hawaii Coffee Company, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Nick of Time, Cowpresso Coffee Roasters Singapore, The Laughing Pug Coffee Company Key Market Opportunities Changing Consumer Behavior and Improving Disposable Income Key Market Drivers Rise in Coffee Consumption among the Working Class

Key Players

illycaffè S.p.A.

Starbucks Coffee Company

UCC UESHIMA COFFEE CO., LTD

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

KEY COFFEE INC

Yamanaka Industry Co., Ltd

Korea McNulty Co., Ltd.

Gu Viet Co., LTD

Hawaii Coffee Company

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Nick of Time

Cowpresso Coffee Roasters Singapore

The Laughing Pug Coffee Company





Drip Bag Coffee Market: Segmentation

By Product

Black Coffee

Latte Coffee

Mocha Coffee

By End-User

Commercial

Retail/Household

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Online

Drip Bag Coffee Market: Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





