The Global Angio Suites Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 5.75% During the Study Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The angio suites market is expected to grow in revenue due to factors such as an increase in the number of cases of heart and circulatory disorders, an increase in the number of diabetic patients globally coupled with the rising geriatric population, and latest technological advancements to enhance further product safety and precision, all of which are expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the angio suites market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

DelveInsight’s Angio Suites Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, angio suites market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key angio suites companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Angio Suites Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global angio suites market during the forecast period.

Notable angio suites companies such as Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, Canon Inc., 3D Systems Inc., General Electric, Shimadzu Corporation, GIMIAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Planmeca, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZEISS International, Guerbet, Surgical Science, B. Braun , and several others are currently operating in the angio suites market.

, and several others are currently operating in the angio suites market. In June 2022, Siemens Healthineers, a part of Siemens, launched the Angiography System Artis Icono for precise tumor embolization. It is enabled with new system mechanics and image chains for 2D and 3D imaging with seamless integration and a third-party interface.

a part of Siemens, launched the Angiography System Artis Icono for precise tumor embolization. It is enabled with new system mechanics and image chains for 2D and 3D imaging with seamless integration and a third-party interface. In December 2021, GE Healthcare, an auxiliary company of well-known Massachusetts, United states-based company “General Electric,” announced the successful acquisition of Boston, United States-based imaging company “BK Medical.”

an auxiliary company of well-known Massachusetts, United states-based company “General Electric,” announced the successful acquisition of Boston, United States-based imaging company “BK Medical.” In December 2020, GE Healthcare launched the Allia IGS 7 angiography system, which is a new version of its robotic-driven angiography system for image-guided therapy, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual meeting in 2020.

Angio Suites Overview

An angio suite is a high-precision examination room where complex surgical procedures such as angiography, stenting, and bypass surgery are performed. It aids in detecting and observing damaged blood vessels in various organs, assisting in diagnosing and treating conditions such as aneurysms, vascular stenosis, coronary atherosclerosis, and so on.

Vertebroplasty, myelograms, intravascular therapies, therapeutic stenting, and obstruction bypasses are the most common procedures performed. Angio suites contribute to significant imaging capabilities as well as improved spatial resolution. Angio suites provide services such as stomach aortic aneurysm, aortic analyzation, complex fringe vein ailment, and carotid conduit sickness.





Angio Suites Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global angio suites market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to increased heart disease and diabetes cases, which eventually necessitate diagnostic procedures and treatments such as angiography, angioplasty, stenting, bypass surgery, and others in the North American region. Coronary Artery Disease and stroke are the most common types of heart disease in North America, particularly in the United States.

As a result of the high prevalence of heart disorders and the large patient pool in the United States, many angio suites are receiving FDA approval for commercial use in markets. For example, Philips received 510(k) market clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2022 for its angio suite Philips Capsule Surveillance solution, paving the way for widespread deployment across healthcare systems in the United States. The angio suite can use streaming data from virtually any connected medical device and analyze it to generate actionable insights and alerts.

Angio Suites Market Dynamics

The rise in the prevalence of heart and cardiovascular disorders such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, stroke, and so on is one of the notable drivers of the angio suites market. With such a staggering number of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and old age are also factors that contribute to heart risks. Thus, the rising prevalence of heart disease and diabetes and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the angio suite demand, eventually leading to global angio suites market growth during the forecast period (2022–2027). Another important factor driving the growth of the angio suites market is the continuous technological developments in the angio suites market for product design and increasing safety and precision.

However, the lack of healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries and a shortage of skilled workforce in the medical industry may act as restraints for the angio suites market growth.

Furthermore, the angio suites market suffered a temporary setback due to the implementation of lockdown as a necessary measure to break the chain of COVID-19 infection transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a massive reorganization of healthcare services and medical procedures. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries separated medical procedures based on the need for urgent medical care to streamline the workflow, and various elective medical procedures were suspended.

As a result of the use of angio suites and surgical procedures only in extreme cases, the angio suites market experienced a stagnant phase during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector, the angio suites market has been boosted with consistent patient diagnosis and surgical treatments during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.75% Market Size in 2021 USD 2.18 Billion Projected Market Size by 2027 USD 3.05 Billion Key Angio Suites Companies Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, Canon Inc., 3D Systems Inc., General Electric, Shimadzu Corporation, GIMIAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Planmeca, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZEISS International, Guerbet, Surgical Science, B. Braun, among others

Angio Suites Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type: Single-Plane and Bi-Plane

Single-Plane and Bi-Plane Market Segmentation By Application: Angiography, Angioplasty, Stenting, Bypass Surgery, Others

Angiography, Angioplasty, Stenting, Bypass Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Angio Suites Market 7 Angio Suites Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Angio Suites Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

