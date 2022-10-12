Submit Release
Syner Road (Route 4010) Bridge Open in Lebanon County Bridge closed in May for replacement

10/12/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lebanon County are advised the Syner Road (Route 4010) bridge spanning Quittapahilla Creek between Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township and Laurel Grove Road in North Annville Township is open to traffic. 

The bridge was closed for replacement in May. A detour associated with the project has been lifted.


This project consists of the replacement of an existing three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge. Some finishing work remains.


Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg is the prime contractor on this $1,363,005 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


