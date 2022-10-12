Syner Road (Route 4010) Bridge Open in Lebanon County Bridge closed in May for replacement

10/12/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lebanon County are advised the Syner Road (Route 4010) bridge spanning Quittapahilla Creek between Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township and Laurel Grove Road in North Annville Township is open to traffic.

The bridge was closed for replacement in May. A detour associated with the project has been lifted.







This project consists of the replacement of an existing three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge. Some finishing work remains.





Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg is the prime contractor on this $1,363,005 project.



