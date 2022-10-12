Silk Market Size is Expected to Rise $18.85 Billion by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 8.2%, and Competitive Landscape

Silk Market 2021-2031

According to a new report, The global silk market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

The demand for silk is expected to increase as a result of the aforementioned crucial factors, which could ultimately lead to a flourishing global market” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Silk Market by Type (Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk, Others), by End User (Textile, Cosmetics and Medical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The silk market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global silk market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, silk market share, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the silk market analysis in terms of present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. Additionally, the analysis of silk market forecast will help the industry players in analyzing the growth potential and gaining complete insights on growth opportunities.

Textile is the fastest growing application of silk. The textile business, which is continually growing and altering in terms of supply and demand, includes silk as a significant element. Due to its luster, plush feel, light weight, durability, and strength, silk is a popular material for textiles. It is utilized in a wide range of textiles, including cushions, wall hangings, draperies, upholstery, wedding gowns, gowns, blouses, scarves, and neckties. Silk is also quite comfortable to wear, especially in hot weather. Its low conductivity keeps warm air near to the skin during chilly conditions.

The rapidly increasing demand for silk protein in sectors such as cosmetics and personal care, textile, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals is the main factor fueling the expansion of the global silk market. Oligopeptides and other advantageous ingredients, like the plentiful amino acids found in silk protein, are being quickly incorporated into the formulation of cosmetic products such as body lotion, shampoo, creams, and serum are expected to see an increase in demand from manufacturers of cosmetics and medical industry during the forecast years.

The global silk market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into mulberry silk, tussar silk, eri silk, and others. By end user, it is classified into textile and cosmetic & medical. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the silk market report include Anhui Silk Co. Ltd., AMSilk GmbH, Ento Genetics inc., Bolt Threads, Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp., China Silk Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd, Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Spiber Technologies, and Libas Textiles Ltd.

Highlights of the Report:

○ The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global silk market trends along with the silk market forecast

○ The report elucidates the silk market opportunities along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building

○ The report entailing the silk market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies

○ In-depth analysis of the silk market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

○ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021-2031?

○ What will be the market size during the estimated period?

○ What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Silk Market during the forecast period?

○ Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Silk Market?

○ What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Silk Market across different regions?

○ What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the Silk Market?

○ What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

