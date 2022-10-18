Exeter Orthodontics Offers Braces & Invisalign in Millersville, PA

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Millersville

Exeter Orthodontics offers teens and adults two affordable orthodontic options: traditional braces and Invisalign aligners.

“We charge one flat fee for all of our services..This means that patients will pay one low price, no matter how many visits they need.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

MILLERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics offers teens and adults affordable braces in Millersville for only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.

“We charge one flat fee for all of our services,” explains Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Millersville. “This means that patients will pay one low price, no matter how many visits they need or how long their treatment lasts.”

Exeter Orthodontics can keep the cost of braces low by limiting overhead and specializing only in orthodontic care, leading to cost savings for patients.

In addition to traditional braces, Invisalign in Millersville is also available. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to straighten teeth. Comfortable and convenient, Invisalign is popular among adult patients. Like braces, Invisalign also costs only $3,995.

During a free consultation, Dr. Wegrzyniak and her team will help patients decide which treatment option is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile. To learn more about braces in Millersville from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/millersville-office. Exeter Orthodontics in Millersville is located within minutes of downtown Lancaster.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Affordable Braces for Teens at Exeter Orthodontics