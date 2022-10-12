Veterinary Drugs Market Size Worth 52.57 billion (2022- 2030) growing at a CAGR of 7.0%| Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Veterinary Drugs Market by Product (Anti-Infectives, Parasiticides, Anti-Inflammatory, Others), by Animals (Companion, Production), by Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Topical) –Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the veterinary drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to reach US$ 52.57 Billion by 2030.

The global veterinary drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: products, animals, route of administration, and region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent veterinary drug market players are:

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Nutreco N.V

Virbac Animal Health India Pvt. Ltd

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Biogenesis Bago S.A

Neogen Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Kindred Biosciences, Inc

Market Driver

The increased adoption of pets is eventually growing the veterinary drugs market. The veterinary drugs market is also expanding due to increased spending on animal care products and a growing number of companion animals. Additionally, the market growth for veterinary medicines is boosted by consuming dairy products and animal proteins. The increased use of meat and dairy products necessitates more excellent livestock safety to stop disease transfer from animals to humans. Additionally, this raises the demand for animal vaccination, which helps the veterinary drugs market to grow.

Excerpts from ‘By Products’

The market for veterinary drugs is divided into:

anti-infectives

parasiticides

anti-inflammatories

others

Globally, the parasiticides segment dominates the market. Several parasites, including fleas, ticks, and worms, are treated using parasiticide drugs in small animal medicine. The three main types of veterinary parasiticides drugs are endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. Several broad-spectrum parasiticides are marketed to treat a range of canine, feline endo- and ectoparasites. Due to the high infections rates in animals and the rising use of anti-infective medications like cefovecin, which is used to treat wounds and inflammations brought on by skin infections; other drugs such as anti-infectives and anti-inflammatory are anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Animals’

The market for veterinary medications for animals is divided into two categories:

Production

Companion Animals

The companion animals category is anticipated to grow the fastest due to the growing adoption of pets and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. It is expected that the product segment will continue to grow steadily in light of the rising demand for animal-based proteins and the need for cost containment associated with animal health.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration’

Parenteral, oral and topical are the main routes of administration of veterinary drugs. The parenteral drugs segment has been dominant in the global veterinary drugs market. Immediate effect and ease of use, as well as the fact that most pharmaceuticals are offered in parenteral form by market players, all contribute to the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global veterinary drug market has been divided into geographic regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The European region has dominated the market due to the high prevalence of pet diseases, increased pet adoption rate, and a large population of production animals in the area. North America is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the forecast period due to increased research and development on pet disease, major market players in the region, and increased adoption of companion animals. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to factors such growing focus of domestic governments on animal healthcare and the widespread usage of animals in agricultural operations. Additionally, key players are taking part in strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as the introduction of new products, to increase their market presence and commercial activities in the Asia Pacific.

