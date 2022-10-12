Yamazaki Home Summer and Fall Collections Feature New Storage and Organization Ideas for the Home

This year, Yamazaki Home has rolled out 40 new products spanning every room of the home. True to the brand, the products feature a modern, minimalist design with an emphasis on combining beauty with purpose.

Yamazaki Home is known for offering a wide range of storage and organization solutions and accessories. With a particular emphasis on new kitchen options, they have continued to expand their selection of utensil holders, coffee accessories, food storage containers, and butter dishes. Many of these products, such as their coffee filter cases and butter dishes, have been resized to meet American standards.

Thanks to the popularity of their pet food bowls, Yamazaki Home also launched a new line of modern and minimalist pet food containers that come in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large. The largest size accommodates 25 pounds of dry pet food and rolls to eliminate the need for heavy lifting. It’s precisely these sorts of thoughtful design features that set Yamazaki Home products apart. Building on the popularity of its existing assortment, Yamazaki Home has expanded its selection of cable management solutions by offering under-desk, magnetic, freestanding, and even rolling options.

When asked about Yamazaki’s success, Mr. Yamazaki responded, “Our company mission is to spread happiness and harmony throughout the home.” As for the longstanding popularity of Yamazaki Home in Japan, he added, “You slowly realize the convenience of a Yamazaki product when you find yourself using it every day. That leads you to choose Yamazaki for all your everyday essentials.”

All products are inspired by Japanese life and are rooted in Japanese aesthetics. They are designed by a team located in the company’s main office in Nara, Japan. The company itself started over a century ago as an ironing board manufacturer during the period when Japanese fashion was transitioning from silk kimonos to Western clothing. Now, Yamazaki Home is a household name in Japan.

Pricing and availability: All new items are available on theyamazakihome.com. Select products available from Yamazaki retail partners. Items range from $12 to $198.

About Yamazaki Home

Established over a hundred years ago, Yamazaki Home is a household name in Japan. Looking to introduce its organization, storage, and space-saving interior designs to the global markets, Yamazaki opened its first international branch in Brooklyn, New York in 2014 and Munich, Germany in 2016. Yamazaki looks to challenge industry standards, offering unique functions to minimalist, modern home designs inspired by life in Japan. Find us on Instagram (@yamazakihome), Facebook (Yamazaki Home), and Twitter (@yamazakihome).



