Legendary “California Gurl” Katy Perry’s New "PLAY" Jewelry Line is Fashion Fire

Collaborative Twila True x Katy Perry Collection Brings to Life the Iconic Colorful Imagery of the Global Icon’s Performance at Resorts World Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October 2022, Twila True Fine Jewelry is set to launch the PLAY collection with original pieces designed by Katy Perry, available exclusively at Twila True Fine Jewelry at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Newport Beach, CA, and online at Twila True Fine Jewelry.com . Grammy®-nominated artist Katy Perry is already beloved for pushing the envelope in the world of pop music. Now, she expresses her signature edgy style and unforgettably vibrant perspective in a special, limited edition fine jewelry collection inspired by her Resorts World residency.







Colorfully PLAY-ful pieces give jewelry lovers a taste of Katy's world, with unique designs and bold styles that display the fiercely fiery personality adored by audiences worldwide. A whimsical selection of charms suits every mood or fashion. Elegant gold chain necklaces and statement-making chunky chain bracelets add real “fireworks” to any wardrobe.

Says Katy: “I loved being able to take my larger-than-life props from PLAY and turning them into fine wearable pieces. With this cutie collection, you can wear PLAY throughout your day, even after you’ve left Las Vegas!”

“It is such a pleasure for us to present Katy's new collection of fun, unique fine jewelry pieces,” says Twila True. “We share similar values, and it is a real inspiration to work with such a powerful woman who isn't afraid to share her creative imagination. As innovative entrepreneurs and philanthropists, we feel we've created a special line together for fans but also for everyone who loves to wear timeless, playful pieces.”

The “PLAY” collection includes:

White Enamel and Yellow Sapphire Daisy Fringe Necklace

14k White Gold Diamond and Enamel Mushroom Ring

14k Yellow Gold Diamond and Enamel Mushroom Ring

3D Pave Ruby, Diamond, and Enamel Mushroom Pendant

Enamel Charms – Mushroom, Clock, and Katy Perry Doll

Enamel Pendants – Rocking Horse, Snail with Pave Diamonds, PopTop, Mushroom

Enamel Drop Earrings – Mushroom and “KP”



About Katy Perry

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views – making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital single - and the first ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts. Follow Katy on Instagram @ katyperry to keep up with her newest music releases and projects.

About Twila True Fine Jewelry:

Founded by creative entrepreneur and philanthropist Twila True, an expanding namesake collection unites time-honored traditions of the past with modern elements of beauty, offering accessible luxury to suit every style or occasion. Browse a selection of rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, watches, and more, starting at a perfect price point for beginning collectors. Discover a unique bespoke experience and customize a one-of-a-kind piece limited only by the imagination. Explore Celebrity Talent collaborative collections, each carefully crafted and perfectly curated to represent their distinctive style, including Izzy the Frenchie, the Vargas Dynasty, Lil Jon, Dee Jay Silver, Jordin Sparks, Evelyn Lozada, plus a Volume Collection inspired by Grammy Award-winning James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. Shop Twila True Fine Jewelry at two locations: within the prestigious Mariners Mile on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California, and in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada, or online at TwilaTrueFineJewelry.com . Follow @twilatruefinejewelry on Instagram for collection previews, the newest additions, and exciting celebrity collaborations.

Contact: Jessica Kopach jessi@p2rinc.com 805-570-2599