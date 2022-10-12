Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market to Perceive Remarkable Growth of USD 540335.81 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentations and Regional Outlook

Increased technological advancements will improve market players' capabilities and manufacturing skills, allowing them to provide APIs in bulk and meet consumer demand, potentially driving the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

The Latest released Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Research Report provides a detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market was valued at USD 300,722.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 540335.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and an aging population are the major drivers driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a drug's active component. In layman's terms, API is a component of any drug that produces the desired effects. Drugs are typically made up of several components. The primary ingredient is the API. Excipients are other ingredients that are required to be biologically innocuous and often form a changeable fraction of the drug product. Formulation refers to the process of optimising and composing the mixture of ingredients used in medicine. Some drugs contain multiple active APIs in order to treat multiple symptoms or act in complex ways. Local pharmaceutical companies have done the majority of API production.

Rise in the investment for R&D by public and private organizations

Moreover, the rise in research and development activities and increasing investments by government and private organization will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Also, the launch of effective therapies and continuous clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, high unmet need of current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market in future.

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

UCB S.A. (Belgium)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (U.K.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India)

The Primary Objectives of This Global Market Research Report Are as Follows:

To understand this market competition by analyzing the top vendors, with their market profile, revenue, profits, import-export details, and market share

To analyze the product type, applications and regional presence of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Industry

To state the pricing structure, import-export details, supply chain analysis, SWOT analysis to facilitate the key decision-making process

To provide the complete structure and fundamental overview of this Industry

To offer insights into vital this market aspect like growth trajectory, CAGR value, market share, and revenue analysis

To evaluate the growth opportunities, threats, market drivers, and risks involved

To boost future growth, investment analysis and upcoming growth opportunities with the analysis of emerging market segments and sub-segments

Recent Development

Novasep, a provider of services and technologies to the life sciences industry, invested approximately EUR 6 million in its Chasse-sur-Rhône, France site in December 2021 to upgrade its capabilities in areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases.

to the life sciences industry, invested approximately EUR 6 million in its Chasse-sur-Rhône, France site in December 2021 to upgrade its capabilities in areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases. Teva Pharmaceutical and MEDinCell were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2021 for a New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use). The medication is being used to treat schizophrenia.

were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2021 for a New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use). The medication is being used to treat schizophrenia. Pfizer Inc. announced a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. in August 2020 to manufacture and supply Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir, assisting efforts to scale up supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19.).

Key Industry Drivers:

Rapid technological advancements

Increased technological advancements will improve market players' capabilities and manufacturing skills, allowing them to provide APIs in bulk and meet consumer demand, potentially driving the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Rising investment in API research and development will expand the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market's growth opportunities.

High prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase drug demand, fuelling the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the near future. Furthermore, new drug and biological product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansions are some of the strategic initiatives to maintain market stability.

Furthermore, advancement in medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. Additionally, high disposable income, rising number of cases of seizures and changing lifestyle will expand the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market.

Key Segmentation: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market

The Global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is segmented on the basis of molecule, type, type of manufacturer, synthesis, chemical synthesis, type of drug, usage, potency and therapeutic application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Molecule

Small molecule

Large molecule

By Type

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Type of manufacturer

Captive API Manufacturer

Merchant API Manufacturer

Synthesis

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Indications

Acetaminophen

Artemisinin

Saxagliptin

Sodium Chloride

Ibuprofen Losartan Potassium

Enoxaparin Sodium

Rufinamide

Naproxen

Tamoxifen

Others

By Type of drugs

prescription drugs

over the counter drugs

By Usage

clinical

research

By Potency

low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients

potent-to-highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient

By Therapeutic application

cardiology

CNS & neurology

Oncology

Orthopaedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

other therapeutic application

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, diagnosis, indications, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Due to rising healthcare expenditures and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the United States dominates the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The small molecule segment in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market, and the small molecule segment is dominating in the country as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) become more affordable. Due to increased consumption demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients, Germany's small molecule segment dominates the Europe active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Component Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Gene Type Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Gene Synthesis Type Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Application Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Method Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By End User Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market, By Region Global Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

