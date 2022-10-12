Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size Worth USD 12,900 Million by 2030 at 6.50% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Trends and Insights by Type (Gel & Clot Activator Tube, Heparin Tubes, Serum Separating Tubes, and Others), by Application (Blood Routine Examination, Others), by End-User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others), by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Information By Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is anticipated to reach USD 12,900 Million by 2030 at 6.50% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Synopsis

A vacuum is created inside the tube by a stopper on a vacuum blood collection tube made of sterile glass or plastic, allowing for the visualization of a predetermined volume of liquid. The tube reduces the risk of needle stick injuries by keeping needles from coming into contact with people and causing adulteration. The plastic tubular adapter in the vacuum blood collection tube is equipped with a double-pointed needle. Many gauge sizes of double-pointed needles are available. A plastic or sterile glass tube created to collect and store blood samples is called a vacuum blood collection tube. Vacuum blood collection tubes are used in various medical settings where diagnostic tests are conducted.

Vacuum blood collection tubes are constantly in demand since blood samples are widely employed in the medical and healthcare industries. The constant need for tubes in clinics and hospitals supports the market for vacuum blood collection tubes. Blood samples must be taken from patients, even just for a routine examination. In every nation, vacuum blood collection tubes are manufactured and sold. However, some nations control a large portion of the market due to the money they invest in vacuum blood collecting tubes. Countries with developed healthcare systems and well-established hospital networks often command the largest market shares for vacuum blood collection tubes.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 12900 Million CAGR 6.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The higher number of blood transfusions in surgeries and accident cases The enhanced number of diagnostic tests and their use in different hospitals

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the vacuum blood collection tube market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Labtech Disposables

Hebei Xinle Sci &Tech Co., Ltd.

Sunphoria Co. Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited

CML Biotech

Bio – X

Greiner Bio-One International

Biosigma

Medtronic plc.

Terumo

Market Drivers:

The need for early diagnostic testing has increased due to the rising cancer incidence. Patients are choosing non-invasive diagnostic equipment due to a rising understanding of the advantages of non-invasive test techniques. Among them, liquid biopsy is a promising and adaptable non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool. Liquid biopsy analysis relies on circulating tumor cells, tumor-free nucleic acids, or other sick organ-derived cells. This method is becoming extremely popular, especially among the elderly population. The rising frequency of blood transfusions in surgical procedures and accident cases drives the market toward growth and expansion. The business of vacuum blood collection tubes is also driven by the increased availability of diagnostic tests and the application of those tests in various hospitals.

The pandemic represents the highest growth opportunity for vacuum blood collection tubes globally. Vacuum blood collection tubes are in high demand due to the pandemic's conditions. The market for vacuum blood collection tubes grows when diseases rise. The global rise in health awareness and blood sample testing is important business potential. Today, testing occurs not only in hospitals but also in camps, outposts, and airports.

Market Restraints:

The inequality between the various nations in the world is one of the major issues faced by the vacuum blood collection tube sector. Some nations still fall behind in health infrastructure, even if some are very advanced in this area. As a result, the demand for vacuum blood collection tubes varies globally. These market difficulties won't disappear until the global health infrastructure completely improves. The vacuum blood collection tube industry is constrained by the pandemic's interruption and issues with disposable vacuum blood collection tube mobilization. The industry's other market limitation is the absence of research and development aimed at improving vacuum blood collection tubes. Reducing these market constraints is necessary for expanding the vacuum blood collection tube market on a global scale.

COVID 19 Analysis

Many market segments in the COVID-19 pandemic suffered due to the pandemic. However, there was a rise in demand for vacuum blood collection tubes. It is anticipated that demand will rise as a result of the epidemic. There is a natural need for vacuum blood collection tubes due to the pandemic. The diagnostic rate rises in various hospitals, similar to any other pandemic condition. The vacuum blood collection tube business is seeing unprecedented demand in the pandemic era due to global mass testing efforts. This implies that sales and profitability for vacuum blood collection tubes have increased. This market has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has raised people's awareness of their health. They do routine diagnostic tests to ensure they are healthy even when they do not have COVID-19.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market includes hospitals and clinics.

By Type, the market includes heparin tubes, serum separating tubes, and gel & clot activator tubes.

By application, the market includes blood routine examinations and others.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Regional Insights

The American region is home to the vast bulk of vacuum blood collection tube suppliers. Additionally, the European region is the second-largest market for suppliers of vacuum blood collection tubes during the projection period, according to the analysis of the vacuum blood collection tube market. The market would experience the most growth in India and China over the anticipated timeframe.

The Asia Pacific has a low penetration rate for vacuum blood collection tubes compared to industrialized regions. The region is, nevertheless, anticipated to have rapid expansion in the future. In the short-term forecast period, China and India will dominate the market. The cause of this trend is the regional development of pharmaceuticals.

