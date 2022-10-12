For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Agency employees will participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) “Go Purple Day.” On Thursday, October 20, OAG employees are encouraged to wear purple in support of domestic violence survivors and to raise awareness of and take a stand against domestic violence.

“I am proud of the many ways my office combats domestic violence and defends and serves Texas families. It is an unfortunate reality that many of our friends, family members, colleagues, and community members have been affected by domestic abuse at some point in their lives. We all have the potential to make a difference. Together we can bring awareness to the issue and to the resources that are available for victims and survivors, ensuring Texans feel safe at home,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Domestic violence impacts millions of Texans each year. But it can be prevented. Friends, families, co-workers, and institutions all contribute to transforming our communities. Attorney General Paxton and the OAG will continue to work and bring awareness to this issue as we serve Texas families.

To learn more about DVAM and find other ways to participate, visit the Texas Council on Family Violence and the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence.

Additional agency Family Violence Resources include: