Dendê Macêdo will premiere two music videos, Homem da Justiça, followed by Feira de São Joaquim on Ropeadope TV

For world-class percussionist, singer, composer, bandleader, and teacher, Dendê Macêdo, music bridges the chasm between the earthly and heavenly planesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dendê Macêdo, selected to represent Brazil as part of Global Music Match, will premiere two music videos, Homem da Justiça, followed by Feira de São Joaquim on Ropeadope TV, hosted by Afropop.org
For world-class percussionist, singer, composer, bandleader, and teacher, Dendê Macêdo, music bridges the chasm between the earthly and heavenly planes — a conversation between matter and spirit, and a life-enriching communion with the divine that he strives to share with his audiences. The newest emanation of that signature ethos, Dendê’s latest album Agô (released May 27, 2022, on Ropeadope Records) merges themes steeped in the traditions of Afro-Brazilian Candomblé with joyous melodies and ecstatically percussive world rhythms, delivering positive universal messages to inspire the collective consciousness and hypnotic grooves to make the body move.
Videos for two of the albums' tracks will be released on October 14th (Homem da Justiça) and October 28th (Feira de São Joaquim) on Ropeadope TV. “Homem da Justiça” (translating as Man of Justice) invokes the Orixa Xango, god of justice and the song describes the amala de Xango, the okra-based offering that is given to him, the axe that he wields and colors that he wears, red and white. Feira de São Joaquim celebrates the famed open-air market in Salvador, Bahia where locals shop for everything from fruits and vegetables to livestock and supplies for the practice of Candomblé. Both videos will be promoted and shared widely as part of Global Music Match, the world’s largest online musical collaboration for which Dende & Band were selected to represent Brazil.
The groundbreaking initiative was recognized by the international music industry at WOMEX last October, receiving their prestigious Professional Excellence Award. The latest iteration of Global Music Match will feature 60 artists from 16 countries and four continents in an export academy for developing artists. Participants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Catalonia, Chile, Denmark, England, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Taiwan, USA, and Wales are set to collaborate over the coming three months, in what is widely considered to be the world’s largest online musical collaboration program.
Throughout the album, Dendê’s sharp, percussive volleys punch in and out of surging and undulating rhythms, propelling the listener deeper into the psyche’s liminal spaces, while his lighthearted melodies and reflective vocals are punctuated with joyous incantations. The combined elements manifest as nothing short of a sonic invocation of the Orixas.
ABOUT DENDÊ & BAND
Dendê is a percussionist, singer, composer, bandleader, teacher, and multi-instrumentalist. He’s been a professional musician since the age of 14, when he appeared in the frontline of Timbalada, Carlinhos Brown’s superstar percussion ensemble. Since 2001, he’s been splitting his time between the US and Bahia, working with his own ensembles.
His flagship group, Dendê & Band reflects the cross-section of his deep roots in traditions like samba de roda and Candomblé and his eclectic musical appetite for other global rhythms like rumba, afrobeat and mbalax. Over the past two decades, Dendê & Band have performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles; the KW Latinfest in Canada; the Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia; the Kalalu Festival in Saint Lucia, Summerdance and Old Town School in Chicago the Lincoln Center Atrium in NYC among many others.
