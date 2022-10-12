Structured Cabling Market To Surpass USD 21.73 Billion, Growing at a Healthy CAGR 6.28% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Global Structured Cabling Market driven by the increasing adaption of 5G technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Structured Cabling Market , By End-User, Wire Category, Product Type, Application, and Region- Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 21.73 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 6.28% during the assessment timeframe.

Structured Cabling Market Overview:

The global market for structured cabling has expanded substantially in the last few years, given the rapid expansion of the It sector worldwide.

Structured Cabling Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog of prominent participants across the global structured cabling market includes companies such as:

ABB Ltd.

CommScope Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

TE Connectivity

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

Nexans SA

Legrand

Panduit Corp.

Belden Inc.

Corning Inc.

Structured Cabling Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 21.73 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.28% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The developing cities with smart technologies and smart homes Key Market Drivers The increasing adaption of 5G technology

Market USP Covered

Structured Cabling Market Drivers

The global structured cabling market has expanded rapidly in the last few years owing to the increasing adaption of 5G technology, expansion of IT and Telecommunication industries, the acceptance of cloud services, and the use of smart applications & devices.

Structured Cabling Market Restraints

On the contrary, the deficit in internet bandwidth and the vast costs and expenses involved may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis, COVID-19, has impacted the industry sector immensely. The pandemic has affected the supply chain networks for most industry areas. Like others, the global market for structured cabling has also witnessed several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with global financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the global structured cabling market is likely to increase over the coming years.

Structured Cabling Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the copper cables segment is predicted to lead the global market for structured cabling over the review era. Copper cables are considered ideal for short and medium-distance transmission operations. The constant technological developments in copper cables are the central aspect boosting the growth of the global segment. Furthermore, aspects such as solid investments in building development, rising electricity demand, investments in smart power transmission & distribution system upgrades, and the growth of smart grids are also likely to influence the segment's growth over the coming years. on the other hand. The fiber optic cables segment will likely show the highest growth over the coming years, owing to the rising demand for high-speed Internet services and the growing use of new telecommunication technologies.

Among all the application areas, the LAN segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global structured cabling market over the assessment era. The primary parameter boosting the growth of the regional market is the growing requirement for high-speed networks. Furthermore, the LAN allows a high data transmission speed as the data is divided into smaller chunks, which is also predicted to influence the segment's growth over the coming years. On the other hand, the data center segment is predicted to grow at the maximum CAGR over the assessment era, given the aspects such as the increasing use of IoT devices and demand for high data transmission speeds.

Among all the industry verticals, the IT and telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for structured cabling during the review era owing to the technological innovations in the telecommunication sector. On the contrary, the industrial segment is predicted to show the highest CAGR over the coming years, given the increasing need for high-speed machine-to-machine communication and the rising development & use of automation techniques.

Structured Cabling Market Regional Analysis

The global structured cabling market is analyzed across five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is predicted to ensure the top position across the global structured cabling market over the coming years. the primary factor supporting the growth of the regional market is the presence of several leading market participants such as Schneider Electric, Nexans, Legrand SA, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, and ABB, Belden Inc. among several others. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on manufacturing and telecommunication industries primarily implementing structured cabling systems is another crucial aspect supporting the regional market growth. Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in several verticals such as transportation & logistics, residential & commercial, and the government is also likely to influence the growth of the regional market over the assessment era. In addition, the factors such as high penetration of digital services increased adoption of fiber optic cables, and technological proliferation may also boost the growth of the regional market over eth coming years.

The structured cabling market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the assessment era. The primary aspect supporting the growth of the regional market is the growing economies across developing nations such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, the emergencies of technological parks may also boost the regional market's growth over the assessment era. Moreover, factors such as growing urbanization and internet services are also likely to influence the regional market's growth over the assessment era. In addition, the factors such as investments in cloud and IoT technologies accelerated adoption of smart devices, rising population, advanced infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote digitization are also likely to boost the performance of the regional market over the assessment timeframe. The region has experienced a spike in the usage of the internet and the growing number of broadcasting activities in the last few years, which in turn is catalyzing the performance of the regional market.

