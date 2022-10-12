Great Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Ascent Dental Care

Affiliation marks continued growth for Great Expressions in the Northeast

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC) is proud to announce its affiliation with Ascent Dental Care in Massachusetts. This affiliation will allow GEDC and Ascent Dental Care to bring comprehensive and patient-centric oral care services to patients in Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ascent Dental Care to the Great Expressions family," said Nilesh Rajadhyax, GEDC Group President. "Dr. Coughlin has built an outstanding practice focused on high-quality patient outcomes and experiences. His team's operating model is highly complementary with our clinical philosophy. We are excited to have such a motivated, driven, and quality-oriented team be part of the GEDC story."

Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Dental Care founder, will join GEDC's team and continue leading Ascent. "I am excited about this partnership and feel this partnership will benefit our team and patients in the short and long term. Great Expressions recognizes our exceptional team, and I am confident we will continue to prove this exceptionalism every day," said Dr. Coughlin. Dr. Coughlin will work closely with Dr. Paul Kim, President Northeast operations, and Burt Rubin Group President to grow our footprint and capabilities in the Massachusetts market.

"Ascent Dental Care is an excellent addition to the GEDC family as we expand our service offerings in the Northeast. We look forward to continued growth in Massachusetts and beyond and as we strive to be the premier provider of patient-centered health care for every family in our community," said Adesh Ramchandran, CEO of GEDC. GEDC has continued to be selective in affiliating with high-quality practices across the United States and will continue to expand through affiliations in 2022 and 2023.

About Great Expressions Dental Centers

For over 45 years, Great Expressions Dental Centers has been a leader in preventative dental care, orthodontics and specialty care with dental offices in nine states. Great Expressions is consistently recognized for contributions to improving oral health through quality and safety initiatives, affordable dental care services, patient convenience, research and more. For more information, please visit www.greatexpressions.com.

About Ascent Dental Care

Ascent Dental Care is a fast-growing, Massachusetts-based dental services organization with practices in the greater Springfield market. Ascent is focused on exceptional service and quality care, helping patients maintain a beautiful smile and have the confidence to smile often. For more information, please visit www.ascentdentalcare.com.

Contact Information:

Nilesh Rajadhyax

Group President

nilesh@greatexpressions.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.