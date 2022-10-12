Hitachi Energy to Expand in Virginia, Creating 165 New Jobs in Halifax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, will invest $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County. The company will add 26,000 square feet to its facility for a new production line for the manufacture of larger transformers specifically to support the utility and renewable energy markets, which will create 165 new jobs.

“Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”



“Hitachi Energy’s decision to reinvest in its Halifax County facility is a testament to Southern Virginia’s skilled manufacturing workforce and integrated transportation network that allows the company to extend its market reach,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We look forward to a continued partnership with this expansion, which further secures the future longevity of Hitachi Energy in the Commonwealth.”

Steve McKinney, Senior VP and Head of Hitachi Energy’s Transformer Business in North America, said, “Hitachi Energy welcomes the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County for the expansion of our facility in South Boston. This expansion will help us address the growing demand for transformers from customers including utilities, renewable energy developers, and more. Southern Virginia has been and continues to be a great place for us to do business.”



“Hitachi Energy is an excellent corporate citizen,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to expand comes with the full support of Halifax County.”



Rick Harrell, Chair of the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “Existing business and industry is the number one priority of the IDA. We are proud to be able to support Hitachi Energy’s continued growth in Halifax County.”

“We are pleased to see global manufacturers like Hitachi Energy expanding their footprint in Southern Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “As The Port of Virginia moves forward on its goal of becoming carbon-neutral [by 2040], we look forward to providing a supply chain solution for a company that will deliver a sustainable energy future for all. When we work with like-minded businesses, like Hitachi, we see opportunities to grow and learn.”

Tobacco Commission Chairman, Senator Frank Ruff said, “I believe that Virginia is the best state in which to do business and when a global company like Hitachi Energy announces a major expansion, like this one in Halifax, it underscores that point. I am proud that the Tobacco Commission was able to play a role in bringing the 165 jobs this expansion will create to Southside Virginia and I thank Hitachi Energy for strengthening their commitment to our region.”

“The decision Hitachi Energy has made to expand yet again in Halifax County is, I believe, a testament to their commitment to the citizens of Halifax County that they are here to stay,” said Delegate James E. Edmunds. “I commend the Halifax County IDA for recognizing that not all new jobs come from new industry, and I hope all of the businesses of Halifax County, large and small, know that they will be appreciated not only when they move here but also the whole time they operate here!”



Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. The company serves customers in the utility, industry, and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, Hitachi Energy pioneers technologies and enables the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition toward a carbon-neutral future. Hitachi Energy is advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure while balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. With global headquarters in Switzerland, the company employs around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generates business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

The company’s North American headquarters is located in Raleigh, North Carolina and has more than 4,600 employees in both manufacturing and office locations throughout the region. The company employs more than 720 workers in Virginia, with approximately 370 at the South Boston facility in Halifax County.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County and the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $511,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Halifax County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $220,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support Hitachi Energy’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.