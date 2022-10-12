Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Plymouth Service Center Scheduled to Reopen Tuesday, October 11th

Location was temporarily closed for in-person transactions due to flooding on September 11th

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing the Plymouth Service Center, located at 40 Industrial Park Road, is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for in-person transactions. The location had been temporarily closed due to cleanup following flooding caused by a water pipe that burst on Sunday, September 11. Building materials and some supplies were damaged by water and had to be replaced or repaired.

“We have been grateful for the patience of our customers while the service center location in Plymouth was cleaned up following water damage at the facility on September 11,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The staff looks forward to welcoming customers back for in-person transactions on October 11.”

The Registry is now accepting appointments and walk-ins for the Plymouth location. The Registry recommends customers go online for information about documents they may need prior to planning to visit the center. In addition, customers who go online will see that more than 40 transactions and services are available online and that they may be eligible for services online, such as paying a fee, scheduling a road test, and renewing a registration: Mass.gov/rmv.

