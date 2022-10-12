Global and China Electric Drive and Power Domain Market Research Report 2022: "Three-in-one" Electric Drives Keep Evolving Towards 'X-in-One' Integrated Electric Drives

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Drive and Power Domain Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Efficient integration becomes a megatrend, and integration with other domains makes power domains stronger

Electric drive systems have gone through several development phases from independent module, integration of motor and transmission, and partial integration of ECU, motor and transmission, to three-in-one and X-in-one integration.

In the trend towards `software defined vehicles`, E/E architectures tend to be domain controller centralized and centralized ones. Electric drive systems evolve from conventional `three-in-one integration` at the mechanical level to `X-in-one integration` at the power electronics + `software integration` at the power domain level. Continuous deep FOTA updates favor the better performance of vehicle power systems.

Components manufacturers: deploy new electric drive system products and expedite technological iteration.

As `three-in-one` integrated electric drive systems mature, the next step will be to achieve `X-in-one integration` at the power electronics level, that is, deep integration of on-board charger (OBC), high-voltage DC/DC converter, inverter and power distribution unit (PDU). Tier 1 suppliers compete to launch new electric drive system products.

Shanghai Edrive's GaN "three-in-one" electric powertrain: in November 2021, Shanghai Edrive displayed its GaN three-in-one electric powertrain at Nexperia's booth. The sought-after product boasts much higher efficiency than conventional silicon-based IGBT motor controllers in the same working conditions. The maximum efficiency of GaN-based motor controller reaches 99.34%, and the area with efficiency greater than 90% accounts for 93.58%; that of silicon-based IGBT motor controllers is 98.3%, and the area with efficiency greater than 90% makes up is 83.94%.

Huawei's "X-in-one" electric drive system DriveONE: it integrates seven major components, i.e., BCU (battery control unit), PDU (power drive unit), DCDC (drive power), MCU (microcontroller unit), OBC (on-board charger), motor, and reducer, enabling the deep integration of mechanical and power components. With its superiority in software, Huawei also brings intelligence into its electric drive systems in a bid for integration of terminal-cloud cooperation and control. This X-in-one electric drive system achieves the goal of reducing volume by 20% and the weight by 15%, lowers development cost and realizes matching of vehicle front and rear wheel drives.

Vitesco Technologies' fourth-generation electric drive system EMR4: in July 2021, Vitesco Technologies, Continental's former Powertrain Division, unveiled EMR4, its fourth-generation product that offers high power density, compact dimensions, and low weight and covers a power range of 80 kW to 230 kW. Compared with EMR3, EMR4 enables 5% higher efficiency, 30% lower cost and 25% lighter weight, and can carry two high-voltage platforms, 400V and 800V.

Development Trends of Electric Drive System Technology

"Three-in-one" electric drives keep evolving towards `X-in-one` integrated electric drives.

The conventional `three-in-one` electric drive technology will evolve towards `3+3+X platform`, that is, a three-in-one electric drive system (motor, transmission and motor controller) and a three-in-one high-voltage charging and distribution system (DC/DC, OBC and PDU) are combined as a `six-in-one` product, or further integrate with BCU (battery control unit) and VCU (vehicle control unit) among others to constitute a `seven-in-one` or `eight-in-one` product, achieving deep integration of mechanical and power components.

Meanwhile, the electric drive and the vehicle thermal management system are further connected and integrated to form an efficient integrated electric thermal management system. The integration with cooling system composed of motor, electronic control, reducer, DC and power supply, and unified thermal management enable heat source integration, reduce heat exchange and heat loss, and improve heat absorption efficiency of heat pump, so as to extend the cruising range of electric vehicles.

Yet X-in-one systems still face technical challenges (e.g., thermal management, electromagnetic interference and failure rate), and the cost is high. At present, only a few suppliers (Huawei, BYD, etc.) have the systems mass-produced and fit on vehicles. X-in-one systems will still be a R&D priority of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the future.

The penetration rate of flat wire motors surges.

Flat wire motors provide benefits of high power density, low cost, and good temperature performance. Foreign automakers have applied flat wire motor technology early. In 2021, flat wire motors shone in China. Quite a few blockbuster models including Tesla Model 3/Model Y, Volkswagen MEB-based vehicles, NIO ET7, IM L7, ZEEKR 001, and Great Wall ORA Black Cat carried flat wire motors. The overall penetration rate of flat wire motors has approached 20%.

BYD e3.0 Hairpin Flat Wire Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

The mass production of 800V SiC high voltage platforms is accelerated.

Chinese automakers race to follow up on 800V high-voltage platform architecture, and achieve mass production and delivery in 2022. Xpeng Motors adopts 800V SiC high-voltage products from Inovance Technology. Xpeng G9 packing XPower 3.0 power system provides two offerings: 2WD single motor (maximum power: 230kW (312HP)) and 4WD dual motor (maximum power: 175kW (238HP) / 230kW (312HP)). The efficiency of the electric drive system can reach as high as over 95%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Electric Drive System Products and Industry

1.1 Overview of Electric Drive System

1.2 key Components of Electric Drive System

1.3 Development of Key Electric Drive System Technologies

1.4 Electric Drive System Industry Chain Structure and Market

1.5 Summary of Electric Drive System Supply Relationships and Products

2 Power Domain Controller Products and Technologies

2.1 Electric Drive Systems Further Develop from Mechanical and Electronic Integration to Power Domain Solution

2.2 Background of the Birth of Power Domain

2.3 Power Domain Software and Hardware Architecture (1)

2.4 Power Domain Software and Hardware Architecture (2)

2.5 The First Stage of Power Domain Architecture Evolution: Classic Five-Domain Architecture Partition

2.6 The Second Stage of Power Domain Architecture Evolution: Three-Domain Architecture Partition

2.7 The Third Stage of Power Domain Architecture Evolution: Central Control Domain + Zonal Architecture

2.8 Implementation Cases of Power Domain Controlled Architecture: Huawei's Hyper-converged Power Domain Solution

2.9 Implementation Cases of Power Domain Controlled Architecture: ENOVATE's VBU

2.10 Implementation Cases of Power Domain Controlled Architecture: NETA Auto's PDCS

2.11 Summary of Power Domain Controller Products of OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers (1)

2.12 Summary of Power Domain Controller Products of OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers (2)

2.13 Eight Development Trends of Huawei's Hyper-Converged Power Domain (1)

2.14 Eight Development Trends of Huawei's Hyper-Converged Power Domain (2)

3 Electric Drive Technology Layout of Chinese Automakers

3.1 BYD & FinDreams Powertrain

3.2 Changan Automobile

3.3 Geely

3.4 Great Wall Motor

3.5 GAC

3.6 SAIC & Shanghai Automobile Gear Works

3.7 Dongfeng Motor & Intelligent Power System Co., Ltd.

3.8 NIO & Shanghai XPT Technology (XPT)

3.9 Xpeng Motors

3.10 Li Auto

3.11 Leapmotor

3.12 NETA Auto

3.13 ENOVATE

4 Electric Drive Technology Layout of Foreign Automakers

4.1 Tesla

4.2 Volkswagen

4.3 Mercedes-Benz

4.4 BMW

4.5 Audi

4.6 Toyota

4.7 GM

4.8 Ford

5 Electric Drive Products and Solutions of Chinese Tier 1 Suppliers

5.1 Huawei

5.2 Inovance Technology

5.3 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor & Shanghai Edrive

5.4 Jee Technology

5.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

5.6 Zhuhai Enpower Electric

5.7 Shanghai Dajun Technologies

5.8 Shinry Technologies

5.9 Founder Motor

5.10 Reach Denso

5.11 CRRC Times Electric

6 Electric Drive Products and Solutions of Foreign Tier 1 Suppliers

6.1 Bosch

6.2 Valeo

6.3 Vitesco Technologies

6.4 BorgWarner

6.5 Nidec

6.6 ZF

6.7 Schaeffler

6.8 UAES

6.9 GKN

6.10 Magna

