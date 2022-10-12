Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 12.86 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, " Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type (Diagnostics Device and Therapeutic Device), End-users (Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories and Home Care Settings) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to reach US$ 12.86 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

The growing geriatric and obese population is increasing the prevalence of sleep apnea. Manufacturers of sleep apnea devices are extensively focused on developing technologically advanced machines. In August 2021, Vivos Therapeutics received clearance from the US FDA for a modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance (MMRNA) device. It is a non-surgical and non-pharmaceutical alternative for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. This approval will help to expand insurance reimbursement potential. Such new product launches are anticipated to propel the sleep apnea devices market growth during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation'

The sleep apnea devices market has been segmented based on type into:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic Devices

The diagnostic devices segment is further classified into polysomnography devices, oximeters, and actigraphy systems. The therapeutic devices segment is categorized into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices (Automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (Bi-PAP) devices, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices), facial interfaces, oral appliances, adaptive servo-ventilators, accessories, and other therapeutic devices. The therapeutic devices segment held the largest share of the global sleep apnea device market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including increasing patient pool, rising awareness, more significant usage of the devices, and the use of new technologies like AI to improve the treatment outcomes for therapeutic devices.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global sleep apnea devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America's global sleep apnea devices market held the largest share in 2021. For many patients suffering from sleep apnea, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing investments in developing sleep apnea devices are fueling the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate. The rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, consistent growth in the pool of geriatric and obese populations, and increasing awareness and healthcare expenditure contribute to the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market. Innovation is also taking place in the Asia Pacific market. For instance, in July 2022, King George's Medical University's (India) prosthodontics department received a patent for a device that helps to measure the gap between the upper and lower jaw. The measurement is essential as it helps to make modular advancement instruments given to patients suffering from sleep apnea. Adopting new technology, the rise in obesity and hypertension is a critical growth factor in the Asia Pacific market. As stated in Financial Express in India, 4 out of 10 youths suffering from hypertension have sleep apnea. Changes in lifestyle, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary habits are increasing the regional sleep apnea patient pool. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in India, there are around 36 million adults with sleep apnea, and in China, there are approximately 70 million cases.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global sleep apnea devices market include

ResMed Inc

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. K.G

Natus Medical Incorporated

BMedical Pty Ltd

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

SomnoMed GmbH

Compumedics Limited

Oventus Medical Ltd

Somnetics International, Inc

