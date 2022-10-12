World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Market Structure, Processes, Specificities and Dynamics - Survey Results of 166 Active Yacht Charter Companies in 43 Countries
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain a quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.
As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments or new projects in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.
Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market! In particular, the author conducted scientifically based research through a specially designed questionnaire that gathered responses from 166 active yacht charter companies in 43 countries across the globe.
To complement this method, an extensive content analysis was also performed on a wider population of nearly 1,000 yacht charter agencies from more than 50 countries and 5 continents.
WHO SHOULD BUY THIS REPORT?
Current and prospective participants in the following industries: tourism, nautical tourism, boating, yachting, maritime tourism, other maritime activities, shipbuilding, marina management, or any related industries. Consultants and investors in those industries. Potential suppliers, partners, or other stakeholders to those industries.
ADVANTAGES OF THIS MARKET REPORT
- Compiled by actual yacht charter experts
- Based on the world's largest primary research in the yacht charter industry
- Provides deep insights into the yacht charter business
- Discovers actual market specifics and trends
- Includes topics that go far beyond the common market reports
- Findings from tables & graphs are contextually explained by industry experts
- Contains useful tools for decision-making in the yacht charter business
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- The Unique Market Report
- What Are the Key Insights of this Report?
3. Research Scope and Methods
- Research Steps
- Steps 1-2: Research Preparation
- Steps 3-5: Research Execution
- Additional Information
4. Yacht Charter Global Overview
- Yachts and Yacht Charter
- Main Types of Charters
- Main Types of Yachts
- Sailing Yachts Charter
- Motor Yachts Charter
- Catamarans Charter
- Gulets Charter
5. Yacht Charter Market Key Participants
- Charter Fleet Operators
- Yacht Charter Agencies
- Central Booking Systems
- Number of Booking Systems Used
- Types of Booking Systems Used
6. Insights into Yacht Charter Agencies
- Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Size of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies Size by Number of Employees
- Yacht Charter Agencies Size by Number of Bookings
- Age of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies Age Vs. Size
- Common Business Processes of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Concentration of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Competitiveness of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Profitability of Yacht Charter Agencies
7. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region
- Leading Region's Drivers
- Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies in the Americas
- Regional Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies in the Americas
- Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia
- Yacht Charter Agencies in the Pacific Region
- More About Locations of Charter Agencies
- Regional Development Scenarios
8. Types of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies Differentiation Criteria
- Major Types of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Types by Primary Business
- Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- Primary Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Clients Value
- Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Clients Location
- Types by Business Model Focus
- Digital Business Models Prevalence
- Business Model Focus in Relation to Client Segments
- Types by Business Model Logic
- Share of P2P Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- P2P Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Level of Specialization
- Types by Charter Destinations
- Types by Boats Offered
- Types by Charter Duration
- Types by Scope
- Types by Special Products
- Prevalence of Special Products
- Types by Extra Services
- Prevalence of Extra Nautical Services
- Prevalence of Extra Non-Nautical Services
- Types by Brand Approach
- Prevalence of Multiple Yacht Charter Brands
- Types by Mode of Financing
- Yacht Charter Agencies With External Financing
- Overview of Criteria and Types
9. Yacht Charter Agency Positioning Framework
- Presenting the Framework
- How to Use the Framework
- Agency Benchmarking Options
- Agency Positioning and Development
- Repositioning the Company
- Locating Potential Improvements
10. Pros & Cons of Selected Business Models
- Platform Models Pros & Cons
- Specialization Pros & Cons
- Multiple Brands Pros & Cons
- Extra Services Pros & Cons
11. Interesting Profiles, Features and Examples
- Example 1: High Success With Flotilla Concept
- Example 2: Regatta Agency Concept
- Example 3: Personal Touch Agencies
- Example 4: P2P Hybrid Platforms
- Example 5: Pure P2P Models
- Example 6: Universal Digital Yacht Charter Agencies
- Example 7: Full Service Luxury Yachting Agencies
12. New Emerging Types of Agencies
13. Key Trends and Opportunities
Companies Mentioned
- 12Knots
- 2Yachts
- Barquo
- BoatBureau
- Boatflex
- Boatsetter
- Borrow a Boat
- Burgess
- Camper & Nicholsons
- Click&Boat
- Fraser Yachts
- GetBoat
- GetMyBoat
- GlobeSailor
- Nautal
- Northrop & Johnson
- Sailo
- Sailogy
- SamBoat
- SkipperMyBoat
- The Yacht Week
- Yachtico
- Zizooboats
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv6ztu
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900