Gluten Free Products Market to be Worth US$ 11.19 Billion in 2032 With Dominated Industry Players and Strategy- Adroit Market Research

Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the key factors driving growth in the Gluten Free Products Market is the growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, and gluten intolerance worldwide. The demand for simple-to-digest, gluten-free products is being stimulated by consumers' rising awareness of the preventive steps that may be done to control such illnesses. Additionally, because of their demanding schedules and stressful lifestyles, customers are choosing more and more gluten-free pasta, ready-to-eat meals, and baby food.

The global gluten-free products market will probably increase in value from US$ 5.71 billion in 2022 to US$ 11.19 billion in 2032, registering a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Due to a rise in the use of gluten-free products in the food business, gluten-free products are predicted to experience enormous growth during the anticipated period. The numerous advantages these products offer have increased the demand from the bakery and fast food industries, which in turn has boosted the market for gluten-free goods. Likewise, the gluten-free products market is projected to expand due to shifting consumer preferences for a healthy lifestyle and rising allergy awareness. There is a shortage of knowledge about celiac disease, despite the growing market for gluten-free products.

Top players of gluten-free products market

The Kraft Heinz Company

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Mondelez International Inc.

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Quinoa Corporation

and General Mills

Inc.

Additionally, there is a rise in interest in diet programs and weight-loss strategies that incorporate grain-free dietary options. Vendors are using online retail systems to provide consumers a wide variety of products as a result of the booming e-commerce sector. In order to attract customers, they are also producing packaging that is appealing, environmentally friendly, and has clean labelling, which is anticipated to have a good effect on the global market.

Usually found in wheat, barley, and rye, gluten is a type of protein. It is essentially a combination of the two proteins glutenin and gliadin, which are found as proteins in dietary products. For those with celiac disease and other gluten intolerance, it has the opposite effect and frequently causes abdominal bloating, diarrhoea, gas, and vomiting, as well as migraine headaches and joint discomfort. Manufacturers have created new, creative items that are gluten-free and made from gluten-free ingredients such rice, soy, beans, cassava, corn, and chia.

Segmentation analysis

Product type

Pizzas and Pastas

Bakery Products

Condiments & Dressings

Snacks & RTE Products

Application type

Drug stores & Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Conventional Shops

It is predicted that this trend will continue throughout the forecast period with the bakery products segment holding the largest revenue share in 2021. Because it is widely believed that baked goods made without gluten are healthier than those made with traditional wheat flour, there is a higher demand for them. Low GI and calorie content characterize gluten-free foods. As it contains more energy than regular baked foods, this promotes weight loss and the prevention of obesity. The dominance of bakery products is expected to support market expansion throughout the projection period.

Regional Analysis

U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

North America is predicted to hold the largest market share during the forecasted period. The presence of major firms like Microsoft and Google will accelerate market expansion by incorporating technical advancements into the product line-up. Market expansion would be expanded throughout the region if businesses invested more money in R&D.

In October 2019, Dr. Schär AG/SPA expanded its global reach by opening two new sales offices in Argentina and Turkey.

