Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,748 in the last 365 days.

Medicare Open Enrollment gives Missourians with Medicare an opportunity to choose a plan that best meets their needs

Jefferson City, Mo – The Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages consumers eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs during this year's open enrollment. The open enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, presents Missourians with the opportunity to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. To help consumers choose a plan that best meets their needs, the department offers free assistance to Missourians eligible for Medicare and their caregivers through the department’s CLAIM program. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income determine whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescription drugs.

“CLAIM counselors are trained and certified annually. They are ready to help you understand the latest changes so you can make the best decision. Their assistance is confidential and free of charge—they do not sell anything,” said Scott Miniea, CLAIM executive director. “They can help you maximize your benefit and screen for benefits that may help you save money. Call soon to request your appointment to work with a CLAIM counselor. Appointments are available, so don’t wait to give CLAIM a call.”

Missourians can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org

“It’s important that all Missouri seniors who have Medicare take the time to review their plans during this open enrollment period,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Plans and a person’s circumstances can change, and what you had selected last year may not be the best fit for you this year.”

The open enrollment period can also be a time when unscrupulous sales tactics can make things confusing for seniors and healthcare providers. Protecting your personal information is the best way to protect yourself against healthcare fraud and abuse. 

“We want to protect our senior citizens against being victims of fraud. Never give your Medicare or Social Security numbers to strangers, especially those offering unverifiable free services," said Lindley-Myers.

If consumers have additional questions, they are encouraged to contact CLAIM at 1-800-2890-3330 or visit missouriclaim.org

CLAIM is Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIP is funded through a grant provided by the Administration for Community Living (ACL).

You just read:

Medicare Open Enrollment gives Missourians with Medicare an opportunity to choose a plan that best meets their needs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.