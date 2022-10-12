Medicare Open Enrollment gives Missourians with Medicare an opportunity to choose a plan that best meets their needs

Jefferson City, Mo – The Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages consumers eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs during this year's open enrollment. The open enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, presents Missourians with the opportunity to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. To help consumers choose a plan that best meets their needs, the department offers free assistance to Missourians eligible for Medicare and their caregivers through the department’s CLAIM program. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income determine whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescription drugs.

“CLAIM counselors are trained and certified annually. They are ready to help you understand the latest changes so you can make the best decision. Their assistance is confidential and free of charge—they do not sell anything,” said Scott Miniea, CLAIM executive director. “They can help you maximize your benefit and screen for benefits that may help you save money. Call soon to request your appointment to work with a CLAIM counselor. Appointments are available, so don’t wait to give CLAIM a call.”

Missourians can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org.

“It’s important that all Missouri seniors who have Medicare take the time to review their plans during this open enrollment period,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Plans and a person’s circumstances can change, and what you had selected last year may not be the best fit for you this year.”

The open enrollment period can also be a time when unscrupulous sales tactics can make things confusing for seniors and healthcare providers. Protecting your personal information is the best way to protect yourself against healthcare fraud and abuse.

“We want to protect our senior citizens against being victims of fraud. Never give your Medicare or Social Security numbers to strangers, especially those offering unverifiable free services," said Lindley-Myers.

If consumers have additional questions, they are encouraged to contact CLAIM at 1-800-2890-3330 or visit missouriclaim.org

CLAIM is Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIP is funded through a grant provided by the Administration for Community Living (ACL).