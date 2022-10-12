Cardiovascular Associates of America Aligns with Heart House of New Jersey, Expanding CVAUSA to the Northeast
Heart House of New Jersey Joins Elite Network of Leading Cardiovascular Specialists in NJ
The addition of The Heart House, NJ to the CVAUSA network is a huge milestone, which provides additional, compelling evidence of CVAUSA’s unique philosophy, vision, team, and ability to execute.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, proudly announces that The Heart House of New Jersey (“HHNJ”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This new partnership with HHNJ broadens CVAUSA’s geographic reach and functional expertise to the Northeast and adds an esteemed group of 30 cardiology specialists under the lead of Kartik Giri, MD, FACC, HHNJ managing partner. HHNJ is renowned in cardiovascular treatment and advanced care across seven locations throughout Southern New Jersey.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
“The Heart House is excited to partner with CVAUSA. We feel that the combination of our regional expertise and the national vision of CVAUSA will benefit our patients by accelerating growth into value-based markets, expanding our use of cutting-edge technology, and sharing ideas with other nationally recognized cardiovascular practices,” said Kartik Giri, MD, FACC, HHNJ managing partner.
The Heart House of New Jersey was founded more than 40 years ago and has a long history of providing the best cardiovascular care in the region. HHNJ is dedicated to providing patient-focused, state-of-the-art cardiovascular care to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions such as arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, coronary heart disease, high cholesterol and lipid conditions, hypertension, rheumatic heart disease, valvular heart disease, as well as other conditions related to the heart.
“I, along with the entire CVAUSA executive team and board, am very excited and honored to be partnering with the HHNJ physicians and team. HHNJ is among an elite group of cardiovascular practices in the US in terms of national visibility, reputation, culture, leadership, commitment to excellence, innovation, influence, and overall organizational capacity,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer, CVAUSA. “I’ve known and interacted with this group for almost 20 years and know first-hand their clinical and operational excellence. The addition of The Heart House, NJ to the CVAUSA network is a huge milestone, which provides additional, compelling evidence of CVAUSA’s unique philosophy, vision, team, and ability to execute. The Heart House had many partnership options; we are truly humbled by their choice of CVAUSA.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within our cardiovascular network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If interested in learning more about medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered cardiology practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 917-213-5506
email us here