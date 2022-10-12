EARLY RESULTS FROM AMAZON’S INAUGURAL PRIME EARLY ACCESS SALE ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

31% of Amazon Prime Early Access Shoppers Have Made Holiday Purchases During the Sale; Nearly 1 in 4 Have Bought Toys & Games

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 30 hours of Amazon's inaugural Prime Early Access Sale. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event on Numerator's live Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; and verified Prime Early Access Sale buyer survey data, powered by Numerator's omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Early Access Sale Purchase Data Findings:

The top products purchased so far are affordable gift categories: Amazon Photos Projects, Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Essentials Women’s Apparel. Other top items include Simple Joys by Carter products, Echo Dots, and Melissa & Doug branded toys and games – this is the first time that toys & games have made the list during an Amazon event.

The average Prime Early Access Sale spend per order is $45.90. 44% of orders placed were for $20 or less, while 10% of orders were for more than $100.

Nearly half of households (47%) shopping the Early Access sale have already placed 2 or more separate orders.

The average household spend is approximately $90, and more than one in ten households (11%) spent more than $200.

Prime Early Access Sale Survey Findings:

Nearly one-third (31%) of Prime Early Access shoppers say they purchased holiday gifts during the sale, up from 11% of Prime Day shoppers in July.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of Prime Early Access shoppers say they purchased Toys & Games during the sale – up from 15% of 2022 Prime Day shoppers. Other top categories include Household Essentials (29%), Apparel & Shoes (25%), Health & Beauty products (24%), and Consumer Electronics (21%).

Of the shoppers who purchased holiday gifts, 14% said they completed all or most of their holiday shopping with their Early Access purchases.

Nearly all Prime Early Access shoppers (96%) say they will “definitely or probably” shop on Amazon again for holiday items in the next three months.

43% of Prime Early Access shoppers have also shopped at other early holiday sales events; 27% shopped at Target Deals days (Oct 6-8) and 24% have shopped at the Walmart Rollbacks and More event (happening now, from October 10-13, 2022).

Awareness of the Early Access Sale has been lower than Prime Day 2022 – 9% of Amazon shoppers say they were not aware of the sale before visiting Amazon.com, compared to 5% of shoppers who said the same on Prime Day 2022.

A quarter (25%) of Prime Early Access shoppers said that the sale did not drive their decision to shop on Amazon, compared to 17% of shoppers on Prime Day 2022.

Over half of Prime Early Access shoppers (57%) also shopped on Prime Day 2022 in July.

80% of Prime Early Access shoppers say inflation impacted their Prime Early Access shopping behaviors, compared to 84% who said the same on Prime Day.

Categories Purchased: Prime Early Access Sale vs. Prime Day 2022

Percentage of Prime Early Access and Prime Day Buyers who say they purchased a given category, as of 10/12/22 at 9:00AM ET.

% of Prime Early Access buyers purchasing category % of Prime Day 2022 buyers purchasing category Household essentials 29% 30% Apparel & shoes 25% 26% Toys/Video Games 24% 15% Health & beauty 24% 28% Consumer electronics 21% 27% Home & garden 18% 23% Pet care 14% 15% Smart home devices 13% 16% Grocery 13% 17% Books, videos, and other media 11% 10% Baby items 9% 9%

Source: Numerator Prime Early Access Sale Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the event (through 10/13/22). Numerator purchase data insights are based on 13,215 Prime Early Access orders from 6,771 unique households as of 8:00AM ET on 10/12/22. The Numerator Prime Early Access Sale 2022 survey was fielded on 10/11/22-10/12/22 to 808 verified Prime Early Access buyers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

